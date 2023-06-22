PROPERTY TRANSFERS
• 6/1 — Donald Mullikin, Carla Mullikin, Daniel Chapman and Cathy Chapman to Jonathon Cox and Tamra Elders, 5 acres Warsaw Road for $40,000
• 6/2 — Dry Ridge Cemetery Company to Hillcrest Cemetery Inc. 13.71 acres Dixie Highway for assurance of continuation of operation
• 6/2 — Garrett Murch Michael David Murch and Tracy L. Morley Murch to Stanley G. Mullen and Destiny Mullen, 2 tracts Denny Road for $390,000
• 6/2 — Riesenbeck Capital, LLC, to Mark Edward Riesenbeck and Sandra Kay Co-Trustees, 50 Center Street Crittenden for $1
• 6/5 — Timothy W. Seevers and Peggy e. Seevers to Lindsey Nicole Emmons and Cheryl L. Emmons, Lot North Side KY Highway 491 1 Mile East US 25 for $284,000
• 6/6 — Jackie McLean to Noah Milburn, 20.06 acres Arnold Creek Road for $72,000
• 6/6 — TOC, LLC to Leemason Contracting, LLC, Lot 3 and 4 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $70,000
• 6/6 — Gary L. Hellebush to Michael J. Keener and Tiffany N. Keener, 8.8015 Acres Mason Cordova Road for $20,000
• 6/7 — Charles W. Henry and Rita Kay Henry to Big Pine Land, LLC, 74 A 2 Rods and 5 ¾ Poles Corinth Road for $400,000
• True North Farm II, LLC to Samuel Mikel Ryan and Machelle Anne Ryan, 2 tracts Warsaw Road for $126,000
• 6/7 — Landrum Construction to Catherine Meyrat and Enguerrand Meyrat, Lot 57 Section 2 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $262,500
• 6/7 — Lynn True Mullins and Lynn True-Mullins to Sagarkumar Patel, property south side of Old Highway 330 in Corinth for $12,300
• 6/7 — Andrew Heisel and Allison Heisel to Heisel, Andrew G and Allison Pulskamp Trustees, Part of Lot 1, Section 1, C. McGee Subdivision for transferred one to the other
• 6/7 — Michael Miller and Lauren Miller to Arnold Colson and Gemella Colson, 4 Tracts Keefer Road for $30,000
• 6/7 — Jerry Lee Miller, II and Nicole Gay Miller to Timothy Riley, Lot Warsaw Road for $30,000
• 6/7 — Edward Lukacevic and Cynthia Lukacevic to Edward Lukacevic, 34.95 Acres Lemon Northcuctt Road for nominal consideration
• 6/8 — Edward Lukacevic and Cynthia Lukacevic to Rockefeller Trusty Company Trustee and Henry J. Lukacevic Gift Trust, 34.95 acres, Lemon Northcutt Road for fee simple
• 6/9 — Tricia L. Hawkins and Scott D. Hawkins to Matthew Fahey and Nell Fahey, 31.632 acres, Taft Highway for $385,000
• 6/9 — Todd Cripe and Angela Cripe to Riley B. Colson, .0018 acres, Cynthiana Street for Quitclaim Deed; $1
• 6/9 — Riley B. Colson to Todd Cripe and Angela Cripe, 0023 acres, Cynthiana Street for Quitclaim Deed; $1
• 6/9 — Todd Cirpe and Angela Cripe to Cole Joseph Thiessen and Chelsey Nicole Nunn, lot on Cynthiana Street for $187,000
· James J. Hale and Deana R. Hale to Bradley J. Chilelli, Lot 19 Section 2, Crown Point Subdivision for $10 cash in hand paid and other goods and valuable considerations
• 6/9 — Ronnie W. Hageman and Natalie Y. Hageman to Andrew Ian Campbell and Shelby N. Turner, two parcels Pin Hook Place for $429,000
• 6/12 — Dorothy C. Clancy to Lidia Trejo Maldonado, 1.000 acre, south side Alexander Road for $7,750
• 6/12 — Renee Brake and Terry Brake to Darryl F. Pyles and Heather N. Pyles, Lot 83, 94 & 85 Lake Corinth Estates for $27,000
• 6/13 — Thomas J. Stanley Jr and Carol Stanley to Thomas J Stanley, Jr and Carol Stanley, 2 Tracts Kentucky Route 22 for love and affection
• 6/13 — Cynthia J. Fannon and Breanne Fannon to Cierra Fannon, Lot 3 Sharon K. Subdivision for $1
• 6/13 — Leemason Contracting, LLC to Tiffany R. Pineda, Lot 4 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for 262,000
• 6/13 — Charles Edward Wilson and Rose Nell Wilson to Tena Rae Webster Trustee, Troy Dean Lawrence, Lawrence Family Irrevocable Trust, Lot 24 Fieldcrest Subdivision for $329,9000
• 6/13 — Fold, LLC to ADH Construction, LLC, Lot 63 Section 1 Ashley Estates for $26,500
• 6/13 — Baton Rouge Land Company, LLC, Baton Rouge Land Co, LLC to TOC, LLC, Lots 46 and 70 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $58,000
• 6/13 — TOC, LLC to Jessica Saner, Lots 46 and 70 Section 1 Thoroughbred Run Subdivision for $76,000
• 6/14 — Larry D. White and Kathleen M. White to Larry D. White and Kathleen M. White, south side of Huff Road for $1
• 6/14 — Melody K. Scutt, David L Scutt, Deborah J. Tatro and Christopher F. Tatro to Bear Creek Properties Limited Partnership, 2.0795 acres Sipple Road for valuable consideration paid
• 6/14 — Christopher Lawrence to Ryan Rockwell and Katy Rockwell, Lot 2 Hopperton Subdivision for $195,000
• 6/14 — Douglas W. Vance to Jason Waters and Jamie Waters, 11 A, 3 rods and 11 poles Heekin Lawrenceville for $74,000
MARRIAGES
• 6/3 — Kimberly Elaine Varner to Williams Thomas Montgomery
· 6/5 — Alexis Marie Marcum to Brayden Alexander Taylor
• 6/7 — Adreanna Nicole Cummins to Tailor Jo Gilbert
• 6/9 — Sidney Renea Baker to Elijah James Butler
• 6/12 — Shannon Renee McGovern to John Carl Peterson, Jr.
• 6/13 — Hannah Marie Lewis to Johnny Ray Harmeling
