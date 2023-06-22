Due to scheduling conflicts, the June special meeting of the Williamstown City Council was held on June 14 at the Council Chambers. The meeting hosted a packed house, most of whom were attending to express their disagreement with the proposed Occupational Tax Ordinance.
A first reading of Ordinance 2023-07 “Occupational License Fee on Employees” AKA Williamstown Occupational Tax was conducted. While a first reading had been done during the June 5 regular meeting, City Attorney Jeff Shipp stated there were, in his opinion, “substantive changes” made to the ordinance which “cause the process to start over.” As well, he noted with this “first reading…no action can be taken on it…just discussion and debate.” (A second reading much be conducted and approved by the council before it becomes enforceable.)
Council members and audience members spoke on the subject.
City employees Tim Beach and Roy Osborne were there to “speak on behalf of the (city) employees.” Beach noted, “You said employees are going to get taken care of (but) at what rate? What we are hearing is that it (city employee raise) is a one and a half (1.5%) and you are going to take one and a half (occupational tax); that’s a zero. And, we got more workload as it is.”
Mayor Mark Christopher said the employee raise was less than originally planned in order to give another raise next year, allowing the city bills to get paid and to “take care of the city financially” while still providing jobs for everyone and adding employees to departments that are short staffed.
Osborne did relate there are “funds there that are available” and distributed to the council graphs detailing reduction in CERS (County Employees Retirement System of the Kentucky Public Pensions Authority) funding contributions along with other possible areas that could be reallocated.
However, Shipp noted many of the examples on the graphs were earmarked for specific areas and could not be reallocated. Osborne finished by saying just “don’t let the people here think that the only creative idea that you all can come up with is ‘let’s hit’em with additional higher rates and a payroll tax’.”
Williamstown Independent School District Superintendent John Slone said he is “frustrated” with the situation. He said the tax will be a “detriment to the local economy. (It) will hurt small businesses and entrepreneurs who are the backbone of your local economy.”
He said “as one of the largest employers in the city, we already struggle to compete with the larger neighboring districts.” Staff retention issues are at an all time high for the school. He said the tax “essentially eliminates the raises” the district was able to “scrape together” and will cost the district over $72,000.
Leading with self-deprecating levity, Mayor Mark Christopher addressed those gathered saying “six months in office, new mayor and I’m raising taxes. Everybody is super mad.”
Moving to the serious subject at hand, he said the folks coming out showed they care about what is happening in the city and thanked “each and every one of you to take time out of your day to come and participate in what is happening in the city.”
He said the tax is being levied “because we have to take care of the city and its citizens.” He continued that the money is needed for police officers, fire personnel, street department personnel as well as for equipment and vehicles for all to “make sure that our police and our fire department are properly staffed, properly equipped and properly paid for the job that they do to keep our city safe for all of us.”
He cited the example of JB Miller Park, which was closed because of “thousands and thousands of dollars” put out each year in renovations, maintenance, upkeep putting in benches (and) picnic tables.”
He continued, “So many people vandalized that park,” even to the point of stealing security cameras. He said they simply could not police it and keep replacing equipment with current levels of staffing and money.
Each member of council assured those present that they do not like imposing the occupational tax and that, as council member Kim Crupper summed up, the city is “over a million dollars in the red.” He said this left two options: institute “payroll taxes or raise all property taxes to the maximum amount.”
Crupper explained that raising property taxes, though hard on those employed within the city, would have a devastating effect on senior citizens. He said with the occupational tax and other fees that are being raised, the city will be able to balance the budget.
Funds from the payroll tax would go into the general fund. “It doesn’t fund anything else except the general fund,” he said, noting “We can do it for one year. If it balance(s), we can always reduce it.” (The general fund accounts for the basic activities or the services that are provided by the government and is used for all ‘general’ transactions that are not accounted for elsewhere.)
Council member Jason Payne noted, after going through proposed budgets of the different city departments, that “We don’t want to cut jobs; we don’t want to cut services out. This is the only way we have to maintain the services we have…right now, the city financially isn’t really where it needs to be.”
Former Williamstown City Council member Ronnie Maines spoke, saying more business needs to come to the county.
Shipp countered stating the city had tried to bring in businesses with the rick houses for bourbon barrel aging that had been “set to pay over and over and over barrel tax and distilling tax annually (which) all taxing entities would have benefited from.” He said the Kentucky General Assembly passed a new statute. “Literally, because the liquor industry in this state” is being threatened, they “are phasing out (the taxes) over the course of 20 years.”
He said the General Assembly simply “cut, cut, cut,” making Kentucky “a third world state.”
He also described problems with lost revenue from Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for enticed businesses, including the Ark Encounter. (Note — TIF is a financial tool used by local governments to fund economic development. Though the basic concept of TIF is straightforward—to allow local governments to finance development projects with the revenue generated by the development—in general, little revenue is gained.)
Shipp noted the city has wrestled with the question of occupational taxes since he started with them in 1995. He said the city does not have “any more nickels to rub together.” He summed up by quoting Oliver Wendall Holmes, who was asked “Why do you pay taxes when you are exempt?” His answer: “Taxes are the price of good government.”
Second readings conducted for:
· Ordinance 2023-04; amending Section 94.18(A) of Code of Ordinances and Ordinance Number 2022-09 Monthly garbage pick-up and disposal service fees and monthly emergency medical service(s) and/or ambulance services.” Change Section I (A) raising garbage rate from $11.50 to $13.00/ month. Ordinance passed unanimously.
· Ordinance 2023-05; Water Rate Ordinance amendment, raising rates July 1, 2023 (According to Shipp, “there has been no rate increase since 2019”)
Outside City Limits, including “In annexed” (not changed since 2017):
· First 2,000 gallons: from $33.40 to $38.41
· Next 3,000 per 1,000 gallons: from $13.04 to $15.00
· Next 5,000 gallons per 1,000 gallons: from $11.42 to $13.14
· Next 10,000 gallons per 1,000 gallons: from $9.82 to $11.30
· Excess of 20,000 gallons/month/1,000: from $7.40 to $8.51
· Service and billing charged, remains at $10
Inside City Limits
· For each 1,000 gallons used: from $6.02 to $6.92
· Service/billing charge remains at $10
· Minimum monthly charge is now $16.92
Ordinance passed with the exception of council member John Coleman voting no.
· Ordinance 2023-06: Sewer Rate Ordinance Amendment, raising fees or charges for new construction:
§ Residential buildings 1-2 units from $800 to $1,000; 3-6 units from $1,200 to $1,400; 7 or more from $1,500 to $1,700
§ Commercial Buildings from $2,000 to $2,500
§ Industrial establishments from $3,000 to $4,000
Ordinance passed unanimously.
Darryl Hearn, a resident of Williamstown, presented a PowerPoint presentation and recommendations for addressing broken glass around the Williamstown Lake spillway area of the dam. He suggested erecting signs and possibly getting local organizations involved to keep the area clear saying “This is something we can’t kick down the road.”
Christopher committed to getting “two signs that say ‘no glass’.” He also agreed to add garbage cans to collect the glass and to empty the cans.
Scheduling notes:
· A special council meeting was held on Friday, June 16 at noon
· City Offices are closed Monday and Tuesday, July 3 and 4, in observance of Independence Day
· July regular council meeting will be held on Monday, July 10 at 6:00 PM
· July special council meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at 6:00 PM
For more information, contact the city at 400 North Main Street, Williamstown, 859 824 3633.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.