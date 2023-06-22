Due to scheduling conflicts, the June special meeting of the Williamstown City Council was held on June 14 at the Council Chambers. The meeting hosted a packed house, most of whom were attending to express their disagreement with the proposed Occupational Tax Ordinance.

A first reading of Ordinance 2023-07 “Occupational License Fee on Employees” AKA Williamstown Occupational Tax was conducted. While a first reading had been done during the June 5 regular meeting, City Attorney Jeff Shipp stated there were, in his opinion, “substantive changes” made to the ordinance which “cause the process to start over.” As well, he noted with this “first reading…no action can be taken on it…just discussion and debate.” (A second reading much be conducted and approved by the council before it becomes enforceable.)

