Covering first and second readings of city ordinances took up the bulk of the June 5 regular meeting of the City of Williamstown.
It should be noted, a first reading of an ordinance does not pass it into actionable requirements. Only after discussion, a second reading and subsequent approval/passage by the governing body will any ordinance become enacted and enforceable. Ordinances can die at any point in the process, and at times public hearing(s) may be held.
The council held the first reading of Ordinance Number 2023-07, which would establish a 1.5% occupational tax for all who work within the city limits of Williamstown. The ordinance relates the tax is necessary because the city “has determined that it requires additional revenues general by which to continue to provide municipal services” for the “health, safety, welfare, and convenience of the inhabitants, residents, and citizens of the City of Williamstown.”
Revenues from the tax will be “dedicated to the General Fund” of the city.
Williamstown City Attorney Jeff Shipp explained that this ordinance has “no big differences between a lot of the cities” in the state. He said that after discussing with the Kentucky League of Cities (KLC); the KLC expressed surprise that Williamstown did not have this tax, as “very few cities do not have an occupational tax.”
According to their website, KLC is “a non-stock, nonprofit membership association serving more than 370 Kentucky cities and municipal agencies.” It “provides cities, leaders, and employees with many services including legislative advocacy, legal services, community consulting, training and online training, policy development and research, and more. KLC also provides enterprise services such as financing options for cities, and the Kentucky League of Cities Insurance Services insures more municipal clients than any other insurance carrier in Kentucky.”
While Grant County does have an occupational tax, Shipp said “the city gets a set-off of what they pay the county,” meaning, essentially, those paying taxes in the city will not have their paychecks taxed twice. This will be worked through by the city and county treasurers.
Council held first reading of Ordinance 2023-08, City Budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
Other ordinances read included:
· Second reading of Ordinance 2023-03; Supplement to the Code of Ordinances as recommended by American Legal Publishing Corporation of Cincinnati, Ohio to “the revision or addition” of sections.
· First reading of Ordinance 2023-04; amending Section 94.18(A) of Code of Ordinances and Ordinance Number 2022-09 relating “to the monthly charge for garbage pick-up and disposal service and levying a monthly charge for emergency medical service(s) and/or ambulance services.” Changes are:
o Garbage: from $11.50 to $13.00/ month
o Ambulance services remain at $13/month
· First reading of Ordinance 2023-05; Water Rate Ordinance amendment. Tap-ons remain the same cost, but usage charges are changed as follows:
Outside the city limits, including in annexed properties (not changed since 2017):
· First 2,000 gallons: from $33.40 to $38.41
· Next 3,000 per 1,000 gallons: from $13.04 to $15.00
· Next 5,000 gallons per 1,000 gallons: from $11.42 to $13.14
· Next 10,000 gallons per 1,000 gallons: from $9.82 to $11.30
· Excess of 20,000 gallons/month/1,000: from $7.40 to $8.51
· Service and billing charged, remains at $10
Inside the city limits:
· For each 1,000 gallons used: from $6.02 to $6.92
· Service/billing charge remains at $10
· Minimum monthly charge is now $16.92
First reading of Ordinance 2023-06; Sewer Rate Ordinance Amendment. Fees remain the same with the exception of connection fees or charges for new construction as follows:
- Residential building 1-2 units from $800 to $1,000; 3-6 units from $1,200 to $1,400; 7 or more from $1,500 to $1,700
- Commercial Buildings from $2,000 to $2,500
- Industrial establishments from $3,000 to $4,000
The City held a special council meeting on May 16 at the City Offices. Council members Greg Middleton and Gina Smith were absent. The agenda included:
· First reading of Ordianance 2023-03, supplement to the Code of Ordinances.
· No applications for Code Enforcement Officer had been received as of the date of this meeting.
· Castle Knoll waterline proposal update and subsequent authorization by the council to “present the homeowners of Castle Knoll with the option of them buying materials for the extension and the City of Williamstown doing the work.”
· The dumpster on Johnson Street still had not been removed; Mayor Mark Christopher said he would check on this.
Due to holidays and schedule conflicts, the following changes will be observed by the City Offices and Williamstown Council:
· City offices will be closed on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 for Independence Day. The July regular meeting will be held on July 10 at 6:00 PM in the Council Meeting Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.