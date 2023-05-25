Grant County has greened up, and lawn mowers are roaring away, spewing grass clippings into roads and streets. These clippings create a hazard for drivers, clog storm drains and sewer systems, and pollute waterways. For these and other reasons, yard debris of any type should never be blown into or be allowed to lay in the roadway.
In fact, the problem is so serious that there are ordinances against leaving grass clippings and other lawn waste in the road.
The main reason for removing grass clippings from the road is that they create a dangerous surface for vehicles, particularly motorcycles and bicycles. According to the website for Spartan Mowers, grass left on roadways interrupts the contact patch between tire and road surface. This can lead to potential loss of control for bikers.
Grass provides an especially slick surface in the rain, but even dry, the high content of water in grass--85%--makes it dangerous. Described by the Spartan website as “a sheet of ice in the middle of summer,” grass on the road can be deadly for riders of two-wheeled vehicles, which cannot remain balanced as easily as four-wheeled vehicles can.
During dry conditions, there is also a danger of grass blowing about and getting into the eyes of bikers, temporarily blinding them.
In addition to being hazardous to vehicles, yard debris like grass and, in the fall, leaves, causes stormwater pollution within city limits. Grass that accumulates in the gutter clogs storm drains and sewer pipes, causing water to back up and flood streets.
When organic debris breaks down in local waterways, it leads directly to the growth of algae. In addition to being unsightly, algae blocks sunlight from reaching the water, lowering the water’s oxygen levels and potentially killing fish.
Don’t be part of the problem. Take the time to properly remove any grass that your mower spits onto the road. Never blow grass clippings toward the street.
To avoid a hazardous surface for pedestrians, sweep or blow grass off sidewalks and back onto your lawn. If you don’t want to blow it onto your lawn, take the time to bag it. Your property will look tidier, and you will be in compliance with local ordinances.
