Judge-Executive Chuck Dills said it’s hard to explain to the public how important jail staffing is. A “staffing crisis” is the main frustration former Jailer Mike Webster detailed in his resignation letter, which he handed in to Dills on April 10.
In the letter, Webster does express his gratitude for the support of fiscal court in increasing jail employees’ pay. However, he wrote that the wages being offered are not realistic considering the demands, stress and responsibilities placed on detention center employees.
“Mike had done a good job,” Dills said. In a previous article about Webster leaving, Dills said he didn’t expect him to come in on a Monday and resign, but that he “wasn’t totally surprised” due to the stress of the position.
Thursday, Dills said, “I’d talked him out of resigning at least twice, but I knew it was over this time.”
The court struggled, he said, when trying to find someone to appoint. “Even though this is strictly my appointment, I don’t do anything without everyone I work around.”
Dills said two magistrates called him about Troy Hagedorn.
“I said that if I can get him to do it, it will be out of loyalty to me. And that he’d be the best one I could think of. After a couple of weeks sitting down with him, I ended up able to get him to commit.”
Dills said Hagedorn’s appointment “was based off a lot of consideration and support of my magistrates and the admin at the jail that he’d be a good choice.”
Dills and Hagedorn worked together at the Dry Ridge Police Department back in the ‘90s. They both left in ’94 to come on with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), where Dills became sheriff.
He said Hagedorn is a good fit for the job due to “his strong leadership, his work ethics along with his knowledge.” Dills said although Hagedorn only worked two years at the old jail, “this is not as much about the operations at the jail, but he needs a strong background in scheduling and budgeting.”
Dills said as his chief deputy for years at GCSO, “he was involved completely with the budgeting and the scheduling. And he was a sergeant before that, who oversaw shifts.”
Budgeting, leadership and management skills, Dills said, are the three skills most important in the jailer position. “And he went into the jail like he’s a new deputy, learning current-time what the jail is doing.”
Dills was asked about the lack of funding frustration Webster detailed in his letter, referring to the pay-scale for jail employees.
“When I started (in 2018 as judge-executive), the pay was $11 an hour at the jail. When he resigned, the pay is at $16 an hour, with a 50-cent increase for night differential.”
He said that over the last couple of years, “because of the staffing shortage across the country and its impact at the jail, we were trying to balance a budget without bankrupting us, hard decisions.”
As of now, Dills said he thinks there are about 35 employees at the jail. Chief Deputy Jacqueline Bodnenhamer confirmed this number, and added that it includes administrative as well as operational employees.
It was previously reported that a staffing analysis was done by the Department of Corrections, at the request of a jail committee formed locally. That analysis said that for the size of the facility, there should be at least 64 full-time employees required to run the detention center properly.
“It’s always been budgeted based on 50 employees …” Dills said. “And I can tell you they’ve never been at full staff, even prior to COVID. We’ve never been in the position they are now with retaining staffing.”
He said that working at the jail is “a job like law enforcement — you either want to do it or you don’t. But even law enforcement is struggling with recruiting ... It’s not just a job, it’s a career.”
And apparently, Webster agrees with this and wanted his employees to be paid accordingly, in order to keep them in that career.
Dills said Webster presented a jail budget to the county before resigning, with a $2 increase for employees. “We’re trying to get that pay up again so we can retain and recruit. But we’re competing with the fast-food market at this point, so we’re trying to get it up above that,” Dills said.
He said there have been “talks about bringing the pay up, but that’s TBA with budget talks.
As far as the talks to go into a regional partnership with Scott County, housing those inmates at the Grant facility, Dills said, “They haven’t voted ‘no’ to it. What I’m really looking at with regionalizing — the only reason it was considered is because we don’t have enough staff.”
Hagedorn’s appointment carries him through to the general election in November. Dills said he thinks the Republican party will be meeting soon and will talk to any candidates interested in representing their party.
“Each party will hold a meeting to select their nominee for jailer to be placed on the ballot,” Grant County Clerk Tabitha Clemons said, and that the party nominees will file with the clerk’s office along with any independent candidates.
Clemons said no nominee candidates nor independent filings have been received yet. The deadline to file is June 6.
