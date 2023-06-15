The Grant County grand jury met on Wednesday, June 7 and issued indictments.
Ciara Matthews, 24, faces a five-count indictment on charges of possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense, methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance (first offense), and having no or expired Kentucky registration plates. The alleged offenses took place on May 16.
Paul Douglas Strong, 58, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense, methamphetamine) and possession of marijuana. The alleged offenses took place on May 21.
John Hodges, 51, was indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree and terroristic threatening in the third degree. The alleged offenses took place on May 15.
Loxey D. Lee, 36, was indicted on charges of possession of a controlled substance (first degree, second offense, methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. The alleged offenses occurred on Nov. 1, 2022.
Edward Jones, 35, faces a six-count indictment for possession of a controlled substance (first degree, second offense, heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, giving a peace officer false identifying information, operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license, and disregarding a stop sign. The alleged offenses took place on May 16.
Jason Pettit, 48, is facing a four-count indictment on charges of possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense), operating a motor vehicle while license revoked or suspended for driving under the influence (first offense), failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. The alleged offenses took place on May 10.
Paul Johnson, 34, faces a five-count indictment for burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense, methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a burglary tool (first offense). The alleged activity took place May 15/16.
Alexa Martinez, 45, faces a five-count indictment for operating a motor vehicle under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense within a ten year period), promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs not in proper container (first offense), and operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license. The alleged offenses took place on May 1.
Tracy Clark, 52, is facing a six-count indictment for possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense, methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, improper display of registration plates, rear license not illuminated, and failure to produce insurance card. The alleged events took place on May 4.
Jacob Morris, 38, faces a three-count indictment for possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense, methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The alleged offenses took place on May 4.
Luis Miguel Exposito, 59, was indicted on a four-count charge of possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense, methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs not in proper container, and speeding. The alleged events took place on May 8.
Shan Nicholas Flannery, 32, faces a seven-count indictment for possession of a controlled substance (first degree, first offense, Fentanyl), possession of a controlled substance (third degree, first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to or improper signal, and speeding. The alleged offenses took place on April 11.
Amber Collins, 30, was indicted for flagrant non-support during the period from March 10, 2020 through May 31, 2023.
Rodnney Kindoll, 44, was indicted for flagrant non-support for the period between Dec. 4, 2001 and April 30, 2023.
Michael Mursinna, 40, was indicted for two counts of flagrant non-support. The first is for the period lasting on or about Sept. 1, 2010 through May 31,2023; the second is for the period between Dec. 4, 2020 and May 31, 2023.
