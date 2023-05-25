The Grant County grand jury met on May 10 and issue indictments.
Gregory Scott Mefford, 54, faces a six-count indictment on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, no/expired Kentucky registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, no tail lamps, and failure to or improper signal.
Jason Dazier, 36, was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Blaine Ware, 48, was indicted on a single charge of flagrant non-support of his minor children and that arrears are in excess of $2,500.
Blaine Ware, 48, was also named in a second nine-count indictment. His charges include: first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving DUI, failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, failure to produce insurance card, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief, and license to be in possession.
Terry Jackson, 40, is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, complicity trafficking in synthetic drugs, complicity to trafficking in marijuana, and complicity to possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Miller, 29, was indicted on charges of complicity to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), complicity to trafficking in a synthetic drug, complicity to trafficking in marijuana, and complicity to possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Lilly, 44, was named in a two-count first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cynthia Fain Drake, 59, was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and improper registration plate.
John Charles Wolfinbarger, 41, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shayla Lainhart, 29, was indicted on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donny Carroll, 29, faces a four-count indictment on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle under the influence.
Breana Holbrook, 30, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Woodyard, 62, was indicted on charges of first-degree promoting contraband (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended or driving under the influence, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts.
Christopher Annis, 38, was indicted on a single charge of first-degree bail jumping.
Kenneth Robinson, 43, was indicted on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
Brian Smith, 35, was also indicted on a charge of first-degree bail jumping.
James Gross, 48, faces a five-count indictment which includes charges of receiving stolen property over $1,000 but less than $10,000, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belts.
