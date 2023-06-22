Gov. Andy Beshear released the 2022 Overdose Fatality Report stating that 2,135 Kentuckians lost their lives to a drug overdose last year. That is a decline of more than 5% compared with the previous year and is the first decline since 2018.

“Seeing a decrease in overdose deaths is encouraging, but we still have a long way to go, because one Kentucky life lost to overdose is one too many,” said Gov. Beshear. “As your Governor, I will work every day to improve access to treatment and programs to help those fighting this disease to win while also providing Kentucky’s law enforcement with more resources to get these dangerous drugs off our streets.”

