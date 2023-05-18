In his May 11 Team Kentucky update, Gov. Beshear paid tribute to Virginia Moore, the executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, who passed away Saturday, May 6. Moore led a national effort to ensure American Sign Language was included at every public press conference, which sparked a wider effort across the United States.
“I will miss her. I know her family, loved ones, her beloved dogs and Kentuckians across this state will miss her too,” said Gov. Beshear. “But as Virginia would remind us in our grief: We will get through this; we will get through this together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.