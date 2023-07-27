Gov. Andy Beshear announced that, according to Kentucky State Police’s (KSP) annual statewide crime report, overall serious crime rates dropped in 2022 from the prior year and included fewer reports and arrests for homicides, drug offenses and robberies.

The Governor was joined by KSP Commissioner Col. Phillip Burnett Jr. and Lt. Mike Bowling of the KSP Electronic Crime Branch to discuss the report and announce new ways the state is protecting children from online predators and enhancing 911 response.

