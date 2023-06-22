By Deborah Lucas Angel
Danger lurks around the waters of Williamstown Lake’s spillway. What is it? Glass: shards of broken and shattered glass lay among the rocks where children play, dogs walk and folks stroll.
Darryl Hearn, resident of Williamstown wants to do something about this danger. When he discussed it with his grandfather, he asked him “how do we prevent it?”
At first he thought this was the wrong way to look at it; then, after his miniature American shepherd cut her paws on the glass, he realized something needed to be done. He started picking up glass each time he took his pooch out for a walk but quickly realized this was a big job. He decided to ask the yity for help.
Attending a recent Williamstown City Council meeting, Hearn gave a PowerPoint presentation along with pictures and recommendations for addressing all that broken glass. He took a coffee can of broken glass he had collected in about 45 minutes to show the extent of the problem.
His photos document the roughly 15 to 25 minutes of glass collecting he does as he walks with his pup. He said he has “cleaned out one little section” where his dog can run without cutting her feet as she plays.
“I have to pay close attention…to make sure she avoids glass as she has had numerous cuts and gashes.” After his June 14 presentation to the council, he said, while “passing the dam on my way home, I saw multiple children around two years of age playing barefoot in the water where the glass in these pictures were taken.”
Hearn suggested many options. One would be to “make it a glass free zone down there.” Putting up signs might help. He would also like to get local organizations involved in clean-up, such as Williamstown High School groups.
He said he had talked to the Grant County fishing team and “They’d be willing to do something like adopt-a-highway” for the area. The activity could be used as a teaching moment for kids to learn about the environment and history.
“Closing it down as we have in the past doesn’t work…people just tear down the signs.”
According to Hearn, many people have gotten cut by glass at the dam over the years. “This is something we can’t kick down the road.”
Williamstown Mayor Mark Christopher committed to getting the “street department to make two signs that say that say ‘no glass’ and placing garbage cans at the site. Christopher suggested organizing cleanup days and maybe even creating a mural of the collected glass just to show how much gets tossed out there.
While Hearn is happy with the city’s commitment, he said, “I hope the city pays close attention to the dam and enforces the glass-free zone policy. Countless families (due to financial or residential restrictions) solely rely on the dam’s shoreline for an area to swim during the summer. And to establish a safe place for these families, it will be crucial for the city to enforce the No Glass policy against those who selfishly defy it. The clean-up effort will be another crucial task ahead of us, and I hope as many organizations and residents as possible will participate.”
If you would like to volunteer or want to know about upcoming events regarding clean-up efforts, please join the Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/damcleanup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.