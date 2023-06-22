Around 50 people gathered at Patriots Landing on Saturday, June 10 to dedicate the facility’s flag memorial dedication. The sun shone, and a pleasant breeze showed the flags off perfectly.
The ceremony began inside the lobby, where Joe Montgomery welcomed the crowd and introduced the speaker, Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) Commissioner Whitney Allen.
Allen praised Patriots Landing for the work it is doing and noted “the 101 brand new, hand-stitched, made in America flags” lining Eibeck Lane. He spoke of the work of the KDVA, the importance of supporting military veterans and their families, and the value of remembering their sacrifice.
“Ceremonies like these are very important,” Allen stressed.
Of the flag-raising about to take place outside Patriots Landing, he said, “It is a remembrance of flags flown in battles past...a reminder of the lives lost so that we can be here.”
Allen thanked all the healing coaches, mentors, donors, and supporters who help veterans at Patriots Landing. He concluded by saying, “As we close this ceremony...please reflect that freedom isn’t free. Democracy is not a guarantee.”
Joe Montgomery then led everyone outside where he, Commissioner Allen, and Colonel Patrick Kanewske raised the American flag.
Then six teams raised the flags of the six branches of the U.S. military: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.
Flags fluttering, the ceremony ended with the Pledge of Allegiance.
There are still a few finishing touches to put in place before Patriots Landing is complete. Pavers that should have arrived in time for the ceremony did not, for instance.
As Joe Montgomery noted in his opening remarks, however, God says, “Trust my timing.”
Even as it awaits those last few touches, Patriots Landing is a venture of which Grant County can be proud.
