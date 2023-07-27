On June 30 storms raced through Grant County leaving downed trees, torn shingles, a few squished cars, and lots of people without electricity and no idea when it might be restored.
According to Mike Stafford, Vice President of Member Services with Owen Electric, there were “just over 3000 Grant County Owen Electric members” without power. He said, “While not all these members were out of power at the same time, they were all impacted by the same storm system.”
