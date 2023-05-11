Construction updates, end of year reports, and budgeting approvals led the May 2 Williamstown Independent Schools Board of Education meeting agenda.
Ehmet Hayes of Robert Ehmet Hayes and Associates Architects, PLLC gave a construction update saying, “Things are really shaping up inside” the new building. The auditorium is painted, final stages of acoustical treatments, lobby grid for wood ceiling, offices showing completion, bathrooms, tile and fixture and skylight are in, looking nice. He said they are on target for the end of summer to have everything where it needs to be.
He said the “original contingency was for $479,000” but that to date they are at $402,000. He discussed water control changes to original plans that will keep costs as low as possible. Hayes said that even with contingencies, WES is still coming in below the $479,000.
He mentioned the need for a new band tower. Board Chair Angie Cleveland asked about timing of the work since band camp is scheduled for July. Hayes noted it may be August before the tower can be installed. This matter will be discussed more later in the week.
The board approved payment of “Application No. 13 to Morel Construction in the amount of $789,728.97 for Williamstown’s additions and alterations project (Phase 1).”
The board approved an updated list of board-allocated positions presented by Superintendent John Slone, including an instructional assistant for special education and guidance counselor. These are not new positions, only restructuring of some positions. Slone clarified that in the past the elementary and middle school shared a counselor and the high school had its own. By using grants and distribution of responsibilities, each school will have its own counselor in 2023-2024.
Bid items for 2023-2024 approved included:
• Bus inspection, labor and material for bus maintenance/repair service
• Diesel fuel bid
• School Activity Fund internal accounts budgets
• Renewal of termite management protection service agreement
• KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) independent auditor’s contract, and tentative district budget
• Certified and classified salary schedules
• Helping fund the archery team should they qualify to attend 2023 NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) Open Championship Tournament in Myrtle Beach, SC. (total 15 students, faculty and chaperones).
• Help fund the Willi•mstown Senior High FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) to attend the 2023 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Denver, Colorado July 1- 7; council did add $36/student/day for meals.
- Williamstown Headstart/Preschool Quality Improvement application and budget, COLA application and budget and Continuation Grant application and budget
- Williamstown Headstart/Preschool Community Assessment
- District Technology Plan.
Williamstown Elementary School Principal Dr. Ryan Neace related the CSIP (Comprehensive Improvement Planning) for Williamstown Independent School District (WIS).
WES Assistant Principal Kelly Hash related project based learning activities involved all students in the elementary school with the high school’s Regatta. First and second grades designed boats to race; third grade assisted them with building the boats; fourth grade took the designs and created propulsion systems; and fifth grade students attended the Regatta at the Williamstown Marina.
Hash said they plan to do two of these type activities in the ensuing years. They do have a “deeper learning grant” of which part is “together we learn.”
The Board did move into and out of executive session pursuant to KRS 61.810 (1)(f) regarding personnel matters.
Recognitions:
Elementary students-of-the-month selected by their teachers: Rylee Fabela, Paisley Pelfrey-Yazell, Brooklyn Collins, Bryce Collins, Camden Richardson, Ivey Preston, Adilynn Schwartz, Christopher Vinson, Lacey Roberts, Brianne (Lizzie) — Hansley Blake Nichols, DJ Campbell, Faith Martin, Bryson Thompson, Elizabeth Curry, Ava Magee, Mason Plummer, Joseph Dewar, Kale McLafferty, Kloe Preston, Robbie Bowman
Staff recognitions:
- Kelly West and Amber Perkins for their dedication to Senior Exit Project planning and implementation.
- April Saylor and Jon Popham for their continued support and guidance for our seniors as they completed their Senior Exits and move toward graduation.
- Bryan Marshall for recording and taking photos of the Senior Exit Presentations.
- Kristie Willoby, Angie Cleveland, Chris Lawrence, Melissa Simpson, Mayor Christopher, Alexis Bond, Ari Veach, Donny Young, Donna Cheesman, and Wrayjean Jump for volunteering their time to serve on the Senior Exit presentation panel.
- Jacob Cheesman for his leadership with the Regatta on April 20.
- Kelly Hash for his leadership with Project Based Learning in the elementary and leading the collaborative Regatta work with the HS.
- D. Wynn, L. Drysdale, J. Lainhart, T. Reynolds, B. Adams, N. Ellison and A. Sarcione for their project based learning dedication and collaboration with the Regatta.
- Casey Kirk for her leadership with planning and implementation of the Streamin’ Demon Night on April 27. Williamstown Jr/Sr High School
- Jon Popham and Spencer Johnson for being selected for Campbellsville University’s annual Excellence in Teaching award. They will be recognized at an awards ceremony and luncheon on Saturday, May 13.
- Jacob Cheesman for all of his work with the Physics Regatta.
- Casey Kirk for carrying out another successful Streamin’ Demon Showcase.
- Adam Coleman for stepping up and teaching Mrs. Allison Johnson’s 5th period class while she was on a leave of absence from Williamstown Elementary School
- Anna Thompson for stepping up and teaching Mrs. Allison Johnson’s 6th period class while she was on a leave of absence
- Mr. Hash, Mrs. Wynn, Mrs. Lainhardt, Mrs. Drysdale, Mr. Adams, and Mr. Sarcione for their collaboration and efforts with the Regatta.
- Mrs. Wynn for planning another successful Washington DC Trip.
2023 End-of-School-Year Events:
• 5/5 — 5/12 — Kentucky Summative Assessment
• 5/6 — Prom
• 5/15 — Kindergarten Graduation 6:00 p.m.
• 5/15 — Career Day
• 5/16 — No School
• 5/17 — 5th Grade Promotion 7:00 p.m.
• 5/18 — SR High Honors Night 7:00 p.m.
• 5/19 — JR High Honors Night/8th Grade Bridging Ceremony 7:00 p.m.
• 5/19 — SR Exams
• 5/21 — Baccalaureate Service 7:00 p.m.
• 5/22 — JR/SR Field Day/PBIS Day 7:00 p.m.
• 5/23 — Elementary Field Day & PBIS Day, Exam Review Day
• 5/24 — Class Night 7:00 p.m. & Senior Walk 8:30 a.m.
• 5/24 & 5/25 — Junior High & Underclassmen Final Exams
• 5/25 — Senior Breakfast
• 5/26 — Graduation 7:00 p.m.
• 5/26 — Project Grad (Following Graduation)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.