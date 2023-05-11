Crittenden Mt. Zion Elementary School (CMZ) teacher Raven Wright was recognized at the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s annual ceremony. On April 25, she was awarded an Excellence in Teaching Golden Apple Award.
After graduating from Georgetown College, Wright began her teaching career in her hometown of Falmouth. She taught at Southern Elementary for one year before making the move to Grant County in 2013.
Wright has taught a variety of grades and subjects at CMZ. “This is my second year teaching 5th grade math. I have also taught 5th grade reading (seven years), RTI (one year), and 2nd grade (one year).”
Her biggest challenge in the classroom? Behavior. “Students want it their way, with no consequences, and they want it now.”
Sometimes teaching is a matter of going back and working on basic social emotional skills. “Some of the biggest struggles include how to take turns, how to be kind to others and to themselves, sharing, saying please and thank you, and how to react when they don’t get what they need.”
Despite challenges, Wright works hard “to create a loving and responsible community of students” in her classroom. She gets great satisfaction when she sees a struggling student have “’that aha moment’ and everything just clicks.”
“My favorite thing about teaching is when I pour so much into my students, and they get to the point that they don’t rely on me anymore. They know how to solve problems on their own and even when it is hard, they use their skills to find a solution. These moments let me know that I have done my job and that my students will be successful once they leave my classroom.
