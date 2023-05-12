Owen County High School celebrated their seniors’ bright futures in a festive College Signing Day ceremony on May 5.

The gymnasium was transformed into a fair-like atmosphere with balloons and tablecloths in a rainbow of colors. Each table represented a different college and was decorated in the school’s colors.

Seated at the tables were nearly half of the students in the Owen County class of 2023. 20 colleges were represented.

Keith Ritchie, the KHEAA outreach counselor for the Northern Kentucky region, presented the keynote speech.

According to Karen Lozier, Owen County High School registrar and guidance secretary, out of a class of 118 graduating seniors, 56 participated. 52 students made college commitments, one made a military commitment, two committed to lineman school, and one to Independent Electrical Contractors.

Owen County High School has been celebrating College Signing Days for seven years. Credit for the idea goes to guidance counselor Doug Wainscott. Casting about for different ways to recognize students, he came up with the idea of honoring everyone in a colorful day of celebration.

As the person responsible for helping students make these important college decisions, Wainscott was gratified to see so many people turn out for the event. “We had lots of parents, probably more than we ever had.”

A lot of time and effort goes into the event. This is Lozier’s first year in her role, and she began hounding seniors after Christmas break. When a student told her about their college decisions, she photographed them in the t-shirt of their chosen schools and added their pictures to the school’s “Spotlight Wall.”

All seniors were asked, and these are the ones who chose to participate in College Signing Day:

Damian Hite, Army National Guard, mechanics

Abigail Bays, Art Academy of Cincinnati, fine arts

Makayla Ford, Art Academy of Cincinnati, graphic design & animation

Heidi Stedam, Bellarmine University, chemistry / pre-vet; minor in business / golf

Meleah Beatty, Bluegrass Community Technical College, nursing

Kellie Goodrich, Bluegrass Comm Technical College, cosmetology

Brady Kemper, Bluegrass Comm Technical College, HVAC

Melanna Eversole, Eastern Kentucky University, forensic science / concentration on chemistry

Ciara Riner, Eastern Kentucky University, psychology

Brandon Snell, Eastern Kentucky University, fire protection and safety engineering

Alexander Valadez, Eastern Kentucky University, exploratory studies

Lucas Bishop, Georgetown College,business administration

Nash Cammack, Georgetown College, psychology

Alexandra Clifford, Georgetown College, environmental science

Kailyn Duncan, Georgetown College, exploratory studies

Gracie Ferguson, Georgetown College, business administration

Hayden Layne, Georgetown College, engineering

Kallista Ogden, Georgetown College, psychology

Timothy Selvage, Georgetown College, business administration

Hayden Sneed, Georgetown College, engineering

Blake Wamsley, Georgetown College, biology

Lindsey Hobbs, Georgetown College, environmental science / volleyball

Avery Miller, Independent Electrical Contractors, electrical technology

Alleah Morales, Jefferson Community Technical College, business administration

Eli Rice, Jefferson Community Technical College, general occupational Technical Studies

Ruby, Eli Jefferson Community Technical College, engineering & electronics technology

Wyatt Traylor, Jefferson Community Technical College, engineering & electronics technology

Makenzie Wilhoite, Jefferson Community Technical College, nursing

Kendall Whobrey, Jefferson Community Technical College, exploratory studies

Ciera Estep, Midway University, pre-vet

Aya Brown, Morehead State University, strategic communication

Leyla Hernandez, Morehead State University, nursing

Mallery Hubbuch, Morehead State University, biology

Hayden Osborne, Morehead State University, music education

Allison Perkins, Morehead State University, nursing

Jackson Prather, Morehead State University, music education

Rachel Rist, Morehead State University, education

Lillian Baumann, Northern Kentucky University, chemistry / Honors Program / golf

Raina Taylor, Northern Kentucky University, exploratory studies

Gwendolyn Wolfe, Northern Kentucky University, entrepreneurship / Honors College

Cameron Fitzgerald, Somerset Lineman School Lineman Training

Kenneth Wagers, Southeast Lineman Training Center (in Georgia), lineman training

Gracie Newby, Sullivan University, baking & pastry arts

Dorian Combs, Thomas More College, computer information systems

Ellie Perkins, University of Cincinnati — Clermont, physical therapy assistant / volleyball

Allison Arnce, University of Indianapolis, nursing

Ellie Anderson, University of Kentucky, business

Logan Davis, University of Kentucky, electrical engineering

Logan House, University of Kentucky, engineering

McKenna McNay, University of Kentucky, nursing

Grace Perkins, University of Kentucky, pre-integrated strategic communications

Maggie Ponder, University of Kentucky, nursing

Bryce Thornton, University of Kentucky, pre-management for business administrator

Lilly Chappell, University of Louisville, political science / pre-law

Cameron Bond, Western Kentucky University, agriculture

Teagan Moore, Western Kentucky University, exercise science / basketball

