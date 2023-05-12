Owen County High School celebrated their seniors’ bright futures in a festive College Signing Day ceremony on May 5.
The gymnasium was transformed into a fair-like atmosphere with balloons and tablecloths in a rainbow of colors. Each table represented a different college and was decorated in the school’s colors.
Seated at the tables were nearly half of the students in the Owen County class of 2023. 20 colleges were represented.
Keith Ritchie, the KHEAA outreach counselor for the Northern Kentucky region, presented the keynote speech.
According to Karen Lozier, Owen County High School registrar and guidance secretary, out of a class of 118 graduating seniors, 56 participated. 52 students made college commitments, one made a military commitment, two committed to lineman school, and one to Independent Electrical Contractors.
Owen County High School has been celebrating College Signing Days for seven years. Credit for the idea goes to guidance counselor Doug Wainscott. Casting about for different ways to recognize students, he came up with the idea of honoring everyone in a colorful day of celebration.
As the person responsible for helping students make these important college decisions, Wainscott was gratified to see so many people turn out for the event. “We had lots of parents, probably more than we ever had.”
A lot of time and effort goes into the event. This is Lozier’s first year in her role, and she began hounding seniors after Christmas break. When a student told her about their college decisions, she photographed them in the t-shirt of their chosen schools and added their pictures to the school’s “Spotlight Wall.”
All seniors were asked, and these are the ones who chose to participate in College Signing Day:
Damian Hite, Army National Guard, mechanics
Abigail Bays, Art Academy of Cincinnati, fine arts
Makayla Ford, Art Academy of Cincinnati, graphic design & animation
Heidi Stedam, Bellarmine University, chemistry / pre-vet; minor in business / golf
Meleah Beatty, Bluegrass Community Technical College, nursing
Kellie Goodrich, Bluegrass Comm Technical College, cosmetology
Brady Kemper, Bluegrass Comm Technical College, HVAC
Melanna Eversole, Eastern Kentucky University, forensic science / concentration on chemistry
Ciara Riner, Eastern Kentucky University, psychology
Brandon Snell, Eastern Kentucky University, fire protection and safety engineering
Alexander Valadez, Eastern Kentucky University, exploratory studies
Lucas Bishop, Georgetown College,business administration
Nash Cammack, Georgetown College, psychology
Alexandra Clifford, Georgetown College, environmental science
Kailyn Duncan, Georgetown College, exploratory studies
Gracie Ferguson, Georgetown College, business administration
Hayden Layne, Georgetown College, engineering
Kallista Ogden, Georgetown College, psychology
Timothy Selvage, Georgetown College, business administration
Hayden Sneed, Georgetown College, engineering
Blake Wamsley, Georgetown College, biology
Lindsey Hobbs, Georgetown College, environmental science / volleyball
Avery Miller, Independent Electrical Contractors, electrical technology
Alleah Morales, Jefferson Community Technical College, business administration
Eli Rice, Jefferson Community Technical College, general occupational Technical Studies
Ruby, Eli Jefferson Community Technical College, engineering & electronics technology
Wyatt Traylor, Jefferson Community Technical College, engineering & electronics technology
Makenzie Wilhoite, Jefferson Community Technical College, nursing
Kendall Whobrey, Jefferson Community Technical College, exploratory studies
Ciera Estep, Midway University, pre-vet
Aya Brown, Morehead State University, strategic communication
Leyla Hernandez, Morehead State University, nursing
Mallery Hubbuch, Morehead State University, biology
Hayden Osborne, Morehead State University, music education
Allison Perkins, Morehead State University, nursing
Jackson Prather, Morehead State University, music education
Rachel Rist, Morehead State University, education
Lillian Baumann, Northern Kentucky University, chemistry / Honors Program / golf
Raina Taylor, Northern Kentucky University, exploratory studies
Gwendolyn Wolfe, Northern Kentucky University, entrepreneurship / Honors College
Cameron Fitzgerald, Somerset Lineman School Lineman Training
Kenneth Wagers, Southeast Lineman Training Center (in Georgia), lineman training
Gracie Newby, Sullivan University, baking & pastry arts
Dorian Combs, Thomas More College, computer information systems
Ellie Perkins, University of Cincinnati — Clermont, physical therapy assistant / volleyball
Allison Arnce, University of Indianapolis, nursing
Ellie Anderson, University of Kentucky, business
Logan Davis, University of Kentucky, electrical engineering
Logan House, University of Kentucky, engineering
McKenna McNay, University of Kentucky, nursing
Grace Perkins, University of Kentucky, pre-integrated strategic communications
Maggie Ponder, University of Kentucky, nursing
Bryce Thornton, University of Kentucky, pre-management for business administrator
Lilly Chappell, University of Louisville, political science / pre-law
Cameron Bond, Western Kentucky University, agriculture
Teagan Moore, Western Kentucky University, exercise science / basketball
