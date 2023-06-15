Dora Holley Smith graduated summa cum laude from Beechwood High School in Ft. Mitchell on Friday, May 26, 2023.
While at Beechwood, Dory excelled both academically and athletically. She studied abroad her junior year with the Canadian program, Class Afloat, completing her coursework while a member of a tall ship sailing crew. At Beechwood, she was a member of the Varsity Soccer
Team, Varsity Swim Team and Varsity Cross Country State Championship Team. As a member of the soccer team she received numerous honors including multiple nominations for area Soccer Athlete of the Week, Beechwood Girls Varsity Most Valuable Offensive Player, Region 9 All “A” All Tournament Team, Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference All-Star Team and was Beechwood’s Leading Girls Varsity Soccer Scorer. Dory has competed in multiple triathlons and was voted Most Athletic in her senior class.
Dory will attend The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she received the Presidential Scholarship to study environmental science.
She is the daughter of Nathan G. and Mary Lee C. Smith of Ft. Mitchell. She is the granddaughter of the late Charles Evan and Ardith Northcutt Chance of Sherman and Harold Gene and Debra Smith of Bimble, KY.
Dory is named in honor of her great aunt, the late Dora Evalyn Northcutt Littleton, a native of Grant County.
