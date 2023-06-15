Dora Holley Smith

Dora Holley Smith, whose family has deep roots in Grant County, graduated from Beechwood High School on May 26.

Dora Holley Smith graduated summa cum laude from Beechwood High School in Ft. Mitchell on Friday, May 26, 2023.

While at Beechwood, Dory excelled both academically and athletically. She studied abroad her junior year with the Canadian program, Class Afloat, completing her coursework while a member of a tall ship sailing crew. At Beechwood, she was a member of the Varsity Soccer

