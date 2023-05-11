Leannda Drysdale won a prestigious Excellence in Teaching Golden Apple Award at the Northern Kentucky Education Council’s annual celebration on April 25.
Drysdale has spent her entire 15 year teaching career at Williamstown Elementary. “I have only taught 4th grade and think it’s the perfect age group for me. The content is fun to teach and I love the age of the students. They are independent yet have a personality and sense of humor.”
Her enthusiasm for her students is evident, and she emphasizes the family-like element in her classroom. “I often tell my class that I spend more waking hours with them than I do my own biological children, therefore I am kind of like their school mom.”
Speaking of the school year’s impending end, she finds it “a little bittersweet. As a teacher you work all year long, teaching them, mentoring them, loving on them, and just when you’ve got the family feeling established, it’s time to send them on.”
The fact that grades K-12 are all in one building at Williamstown Independent School means that her students don’t go far, though. Drysdale appreciates the unique atmosphere this fosters.
“I truly enjoy when former students stop by my classroom to tell me of a grade they got or a new job they were hired for, or even about their plans for college. Knowing I had a part in their lives and learning and a little piece of (making them) who they are is my favorite part of teaching.”
