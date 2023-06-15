The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) announced on Friday that they have approved tuition and mandatory fee proposals submitted to them by three of the state’s four-year public universities for the 2023-24 academic year.
Tuition ceilings set by the Council limit resident undergraduate tuition increases at the state’s four-year institutions to no more than a 5% increase over two years, and no more than 3% in any one year. All three of the submitted proposals complied with the guidelines, as Eastern Kentucky University sought 3%, Murray State University 2.9% and Western Kentucky University 3%.
Tuition and fee charges for nonresident, graduate and online students submitted by the three institutions also adhered to the Council’s parameters.
As for the rest of Kentucky’s public institutions of higher learning, the Council approved a request to delegate authority to the Finance Committee to approve 2023-24 tuition and fee proposals for Kentucky State University, Morehead State University, Northern Kentucky University, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and Kentucky Community and Technical College System. The move was made to accommodate the schedules of the institutions’ governing boards, who are not scheduled to meet until later in the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.