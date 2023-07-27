Expecting a busy August, the City of Corinth met in regular session on July 10 to discuss the upcoming public meeting on the Smoke-free Air Ordinance, city road repairs/repaving, a citizen request to build a private drive adjacent to public property, and potential problems at the city’s sewage treatment plant.
At the top of the agenda was the upcoming Smoke-free Air Ordinance hearing on August 7 at 5:00 PM. The hearing will be at the City of Corinth Office on Thomas Lane. The city’s intention is to get public input about whether to make public spaces—not private—into “smoke-free” zones. The ordinance would ban smoking in public spaces and within 10 to 25 feet of a public entrance.
Mayor Dalaney Bishop explained that apartment owner Christy Teegarden has asked to “build a private driveway to the (City) Park” which would require an easement from the city. The proposal entails secure gates at both ends of the contractor-built private road with codes to gain access. Council approved the request with the stipulation that City Attorney Pete Whaley will review and approve the legality of the action.
Equipment issues at the sewage treatment plant have caused problems, which the city’s maintenance company, Perfect-A-Waste, has begun work to correct issues. Funding from the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Acts will be utilized to fund the nearly $30,000 repairs to the plant proper. The plant was originally build in 1995, and this is the first time major repairs that have been needed.
Questions arose concerning needed road repairs around the city. City Clerk Tara Wright explained that while money is available until 2026, funds have to be obligated by 2024.
Options discussed included repairs versus repaving. Over the next week, city employees will review all city streets, knowing Knox Lane, Main Street and the city’s section of Corinth-Owenton Road will more than likely need repaving while others can do with repairs.
After review, estimates will be requested and reviewed/approved and work will proced from there. Bishop estimates work will not begin until after August.
The city has new posts and street signs waiting to be erected. Plans are to begin putting them up the week of July 17.
The next scheduled meeting will be on Monday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. with the Smoke-Free Air Ordinance Public Hearing on August 7 at 5 p.m. Both will be at the City Building.
