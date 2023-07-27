Expecting a busy August, the City of Corinth met in regular session on July 10 to discuss the upcoming public meeting on the Smoke-free Air Ordinance, city road repairs/repaving, a citizen request to build a private drive adjacent to public property, and potential problems at the city’s sewage treatment plant.

At the top of the agenda was the upcoming Smoke-free Air Ordinance hearing on August 7 at 5:00 PM. The hearing will be at the City of Corinth Office on Thomas Lane. The city’s intention is to get public input about whether to make public spaces—not private—into “smoke-free” zones. The ordinance would ban smoking in public spaces and within 10 to 25 feet of a public entrance.

