1. A local consumer’s Facebook account was hacked recently, and the hacker made a post claiming the consumer was selling several items as part of a moving sale. The hacker then requested any interested buyers first send a deposit in an attempt to defraud the consumer’s Facebook friends. If you believe a friend’s social media account has been hacked, contact them via phone or email to let them know. Report any hacked accounts to the social media platform.
2. A local consumer reported a scam that occurred on Craigslist.com. The consumer paid a deposit on a Jeep; however, when the consumer attempted to pick up the car and complete the sale, the seller was a no-show and the consumer was unable to contact them. BBB warns consumers to be cautious when sellers on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and other online selling sites request deposits to “hold” items. Always pay with a credit card whenever possible.
3. A local consumer fell prey to a complex tech support scam. The consumer was contacted by someone alleging to represent Microsoft and informed their computer and smartphone had been compromised. The scammer requested the phone number of the victim’s bank and claimed they would connect the victim to their bank via a “secure line.” The “bank representative” was part of the scam, and the victim lost close to $10,000. BBB warns consumers not to grant access to their personal devices in response to unsolicited “tech support” messages, and to not give out personal or financial information as well.
4. A local consumer received a phone call from a scammer claiming to be an FBI agent. The scammer alleged the consumer’s identity had been stolen and asked her to provide personal and bank account information to verify her identity. This is a phishing scam. Government agency and law enforcement imposters will often use scare tactics to convince victims to give out their personal and/or financial information.
5. A local consumer recently lost $3,000 in a puppy scam. BBB reminds consumers who want to buy from breeders to always see the animal in person first, check the breeder’s credentials and references, and always pay with credit card.
6. A local consumer was contacted via phone by someone claiming to be the consumer’s granddaughter. The granddaughter said she’d been jailed after an accident and needed bail money. This is commonly known as the grandparent scam. If you receive a similar call, do not wire money or give out your financial information over the phone. If you are concerned the caller may be legitimate, hang up and contact another family member or friend who can verify the caller’s story.
7. BBB has received a report of a reshipping employment scam from a local consumer. Any “job opportunity” that involves receiving other people’s mail and packages at your home address so that you can inspect and reship the packages is a scam and not a legitimate work-from-home job.
8. A consumer alerted BBB that they were receiving multiple phone calls from a loan company claiming to be accredited with BBB. This turned out to be untrue. Consumers can always verify whether a company is BBB accredited (as well as see their rating, reviews, and any complaints) by visiting bbb.org.
9. Multiple consumers have reported receiving fraudulent phone calls claiming to represent Amazon customer support. BBB reminds consumers that Amazon will not call you to question a purchase on your account. If you have any concerns about your Amazon account, contact the company directly.
10. A local consumer ordered a flower delivery from a florist, only for the delivery to be cancelled and no refund issued. BBB advises consumers to check a company’s reviews and complaints at bbb.org before purchasing a product or service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.