Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning Kentuckians of a fraudulent website that purports to be that of an accredited business school located in Louisville using the name “Decker College,” a proprietary school that closed its doors in 2005.
Using pictures and information from a legitimate college, this website targets potential students, parents and donors as it claims Decker College to be a “comprehensive research university…committed to academic excellence,” according to the AG’s office. The website falsely claims the school is located in downtown Louisville with specialties in medical science, business and architectural engineering.
The website also provides various means for individuals to donate, including through phone, mail or stock transfer. Despite claiming to be accredited by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), there is no institution named Decker College that has state or federal approval to be operating in the state of Kentucky, according to Cameron.
A search of the CHEA website confirms the statement by the Attorney General’s office, as Decker College is not on the list of 23 accredited higher learning institutions located in Louisville.
“Kentuckians suffer when scammers try and steal personal information, money, or even financial aid,” Cameron stated. “My office works diligently to combat these scam operations and are constantly on the lookout to warn and prevent consumers against falling victim to these bad actors.”
He urges Kentuckians to be extremely cautious when dealing with websites that request personal information and especially careful when making donations. If you think you may have been a victim of this scam website, Cameron says you can file a scam complaint with the Office of the Attorney General by going to this link or by calling his office in Frankfort, at (502) 696-5300.
