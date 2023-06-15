Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning Kentuckians of a fraudulent website that purports to be that of an accredited business school located in Louisville using the name “Decker College,” a proprietary school that closed its doors in 2005.

Using pictures and information from a legitimate college, this website targets potential students, parents and donors as it claims Decker College to be a “comprehensive research university…committed to academic excellence,” according to the AG’s office. The website falsely claims the school is located in downtown Louisville with specialties in medical science, business and architectural engineering.

