Although there are two readings required before enacted as an ordinance, the fiscal court accepted a map showing the newly reapportioned Grant County magisterial districts on Wednesday. The new district lines will not affect where citizens vote.
County Clerk Tabatha Clemons said District 1, represented by Magistrate Jacqalynn Riley, will not change. But Districts 2 and 3, represented by Magistrates Shawna Coldiron and Roger Humphrey, respectively, will change.
She provided maps of each area, reflecting the population as determined by the 2020 census.
“It appears District 1 has stayed the same,” Clemons said. “The difference will be because of the growth in District 3, so it’s been reduced down to make District 2 larger.” She said the population between Districts 1 and 2 are five apart, but District 2 is a couple hundred different.
After the meeting, Clemons said, “Definitely in the Northern Kentucky region — but I’m hearing indications that we’re the closest anyone has been, meaning that our districts are distributed in a way that means they’re almost equal.”
Most of the work was done due to the growth experienced in Crittenden, she said.
Clemons told the court that after several meetings of the reappointment board, the maps were drawn by Jeff Burt, infrastructure specialist with Northern Kentucky Area Development District.
“The board met and went over the plan and thought this would be the best case scenario,” she said, and that the plan reduces the least amount of people without making major changes to all the district lines.
Kentucky, like the rest of the nation, is required to comply with constitutional equal population requirements. Its state legislative districts must be “as nearly equal in population as may be” without dividing the county, and state courts have interpreted this to mean a limit of plus or minus 5% from the average population.
“This was the best plan we could come up with …” Clemons said, in order to stay with each district being within the required variation of 5% (plus or minus) of the population. Before the redistricting, Warsaw Road was split between two districts at the end, she said, “and now all of the road is in District 2. We then took Eagle Tunnel into District 2, and split some roads over in the Mt. Zion area between Districts 2 and 3.”
Clemons said Riley’s District 1 has 8,240 people; Coldiron’s District 2 has 8,245; and Humphrey’s District 3 has 8,456.
Part of where the redistricting became complex, she said, was “you’d think you could just say ‘this road we want to take in,’ because it’s done by census block. But census blocks aren’t always split by roads — sometimes they’re done by easements for power lines, or by creeks or streams. We may look at one census block and say ‘let’s move that,’ it may have only one or two people in it, but it looks like a large mass of land. But another census block will be even smaller and have 200 people in it, because it’s near a subdivision or populated area.”
She said it becomes difficult, and “it’s not as cut-and-dry as maybe it could be.”
Judge-Executive Chuck Dills commended Clemons for the work put in on the new plan. “This has been in the makings for over a year …” he said.
Magistrate Coldiron asked Clemons if she knew an approximate number of how many people the redistricting affected.
“I don’t,” Clemons said, but she could provide that. “I think it was less than 300 people. We have to notify all these people, too. The more impacted, the higher the price tag for the county to send out these mailers. So we wanted to make the least impact to the people and the budget.”
After the meeting, Clemons said she approximated that number, but according to the list sent over by the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, it was 175 physical addresses affected. “But that doesn’t tell us how many voters,” she said, because there could be no registered voters in a household or several.
And because every resident voter that is changed into a different district must be sent a mailer, this can be expensive. Clemons said, “With postage rates going up — again — each card will cost about $1.25 each …” So if you have thousands of people, “that’s a lot of money.”
Once the two readings are held and the ordinance is enacted, Clemons said the full maps will be posted on the county’s website. “This does not change their voting locations because in Grant, the voter can select out of four voter centers and the early voting locations.”
During the meeting, Coldiron also asked about the Census count and asked Clemons if she knew what the accuracy was.
“We only had a gain of 600 people, that the county grew by,” Clemons said. “I’d say — while the state said there were more people participating because they were at home and could do it online — but from what I saw, I didn’t think as many addresses completed the census as we’ve seen in prior years.”
However, Clemons added, “We’ve also had a major shift in demographics in our county from residential homes to Airbnbs,” referring to renting private residences for short-term stays. “And that’s going to have an impact on the census data.”
Clemons was asked when the new district map would take effect. “(We) have to have two readings … then we have to make all the changes to voter registration …” which she said could take some time. “All 120 counties are doing this at the same time, so (we) have to coordinate with the state on making those changes.”
A citizen present for the meeting asked Clemons how many residents were in each district. “I can’t answer that, we’re not bound by law to have that data so that’s not even a number they provide to us,” she said.
“But what I did — I ran each of the areas that we proposed making a change, ran those numbers in our registration system to compare it to population to see that we’d be about the same amount of registered voters. We’re extremely close to the same percentages,” Clemons said.
“What we propose that moves — it’s not the same numbers, but the percentages are similar.”
Clemons said Grant County is currently at 17,000 registered voters, “once you take the inactive folks out — we have to track the inactive voters according to federal law.”
Dills said, “And our population is just shy of 25,000.”
“The census data counts everyone, that’s just what we’re left with,” Clemons said. “The federal lines are drawn by census data all the way down to the magisterial lines.”
Coldiron said she has concerns about “the diminishing population. One of the concerns I have … it’s going to have an effect on the amount of monies you receive for different programs that you have in the county, when it comes down to the federal level.”
