Troy Hagedorn has been Grant County’s jailer since May 1, when he was sworn in by an emergency order to replace former Jailer Mike Webster. This week, he told the fiscal court that although there’s been a learning curve for him, he feels secure that all the employees are onboard with the new training.
Hagedorn said he’s rolled out an FTO program, which stands for field training officer, in four phases for all new hires. After the meeting, he said there has been some training in place, but that he wanted to take it to the next level.
Hagedorn continued his explanation, saying each phase lasts a week. Phase 1 has new hires in a classroom setting, learning applicable laws, policies and procedures, and getting certifications on things like tasers and firearms. Phase 2 has them set up with an existing FTO in order to shadow and work with, possibly a switch to a different FTO by Phase 3 in order to get objectives and input from other officers.
Hagedorn said phase 4 is when the new-hires are all hands-on, but under the close observation of an FTO. “And they let the new hire make all the calls — they do not intervene unless there’s a safety issue. Then we sit down with those training officers to make sure where we’re at, looking at daily observation reports.”
At the end of the four-week training, Hagedorn said they meet with the FTOs about each new hire to determine if they are ready to go or need remedial help. “And we meet with the recruit, to see how they feel.”
He felt like the more intense training was something the jail needed. “It’s more detail oriented, and the staff has really bought into it.” Hagedorn said it’s also changed morale with the FTOs he handpicked to be assigned a new recruit.
At the fiscal court meeting, Hagedorn said there has been some success with the recruitment of applicants. Through one recent hiring process, four applicants were initially brought on for training, with three who remained, and are at the end of the fourth training phase now.
“I’ll take those odds — the three who remained have done a stellar job.” He said there is a group of five who will start Aug. 14, “and are stellar applicants.”
After the meeting, Hagedorn said he’s had some questions about when the jail will be ready to take in more inmates. “At some point, the court decided it’s just not safe anymore — the staff-to-inmate ratio wasn’t right, so they put a cap on it and said no more, don’t bring anymore in.”
It’s important to be able to bring more inmates in, Hagedorn said, for the program-side of things. Programs like those aimed at substance abuse are contingent on whether beds are filled or not.
“For now, it’s just baby steps. I’m really relying on my command staff, still learning what the Department of Corrections requires. We are moving forward cautiously.”
Hagedorn said the jail is a huge liability, not only for the county but for employees. “I need them to get it right and master their craft first — own it and be good at it.”
Hagedorn told the court that staff “seem to be eager and energetic, like sponges, and I like the direction we’re going.” He feels he “brings something different than some of the others, and they seem to be buying it.”
After the meeting, Hagedorn said he hasn’t discussed getting another pay raise for officers yet. “But I knew the minute we got a raise up to $20 an hour for new hires, when we’re finally up to par with northern Kentucky, then they upped their pay as well.”
He said he feels the jail is still in the ballpark to compete though. “Even though our competitors raised their pay, it may still not be worth someone driving to Boone or Kenton or Campbell to work, when they can work right here.”
But pay is something Hagedorn plans to stay on top of. “Let’s not wait until there’s a problem, let’s keep gauging where people are at. I hate being compared to northern Kentucky, but we don’t have the revenue they do …”
But to help, Hagedorn said he has also implemented that all additional equipment officers need will be provided by the jail. “We provide what they need to do the job, and that hasn’t been done in the past.”
He said he felt the jail was responsible for this, especially since he is aiming for uniformity among staff members. “I want them to look a certain way and everyone match — we are representing the detention center and not only how we look, but how we work.”
Additional equipment, outside of a uniform, can cost an approximate $500 to $700 more, Hagedorn said. They must wear special shoes, a duty gear belt with a holster, handcuffs and case, pepper spray and holder, tasers, etc.
During the meeting, Magistrate Roger Humphrey thanked Hagedorn “for your positive attitude and the positive direction you’re putting everything into. … You’ve got a good staff over there, and I think they’ve seen the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Magistrate Jacqalynn Riley said, “ … Those employees who work there at times think they’re not valued, but they absolutely are. So thank you for what you’re taking on.”
