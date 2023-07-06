Several from Grant County attended the official ribbon-cutting of the new Gallatin County Regional Airport on June 28 including Grant County Economic Development Director Jamie Baker; Deputy Judge-Executive Colton Simpson; Judge-Executive Chuck Dills; Gov. Andy Beshear and Dry Ridge Mayor Greg Brockman. Not pictured but attending were Fred Schefler, a Grant County resident and pilot and Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge. Gov. Beshear pointed out the regional benefits of the new airport for businesses, tourists and commercial purposes. The Gallatin County Regional Airport has been in the works for several years. Additions to the facility include a terminal and fueling stations slated for 2024.