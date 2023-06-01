With Dry Ridge Elementary (DRE) construction updates moving along and the 2022-2023 school year quickly coming to an end, the Grant County Board of Education held their regular May meeting.
Updating the board, Ehmet Hayes of REH&A Architects said the “price (is) holding well” on construction activities. Along with DRE, he related Grant County Middle School roof work is progressing well and the addition of a “scrim-like coating” should provide a “full 20-year life span” and should be finished this summer. As well, the Mason Corinth Elementary Sewer Project, in the environmental study phase now, has been approved and will move forward.
The 2023-2024 budget discussed will include added positions for school resource officers and a speech language pathologist. The tentative budget raises salary schedules to attract/retain employees to compete with other, larger schools.
Superintendent Matt Morgan explained there are three stages of budgeting. The first is called the draft phase. The second is the current tentative stage, in which it is estimated where they will be at the end of the year with projected salaries, etc. The final phase, usually in August, is the working budget, in which they know the costs, etc.
Morgan said there is a looming financial “cliff” with “ESSER Funds bridging the gap” and trying to provide a “soft landing” as the funds expire. According to the KY.GOV, “American Recovery Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER)…funds are provided to State educational agencies and school districts to help safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the Nation’s students.”
Morgan said that by Nov. 2024 the final funds will be expended. The board will receive $800,000 in Nov. 2023 and a final $2,000,000 in 2024. Some scaling back for the next budget is being done due to possible SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding losses.
According to KY.GOV, SEEK is the “funding program (that is) a formula driven allocation of state-provided funds to local school districts. The formula includes funding for transportation costs and special needs students as reported by districts” and are a combination of state and local funds.
A Family Resource and Youth Services Center (FRYSC) grant has provided for raises to the FRYSC coordinators.
The board approved Policy 09.423 “Use of Alcohol, Drugs and Other Prohibited Substances” for students which includes “more testing, tighter policy” that will take effect in June and July for driving students.
The board also approved a boundary change of Humes Ridge Road from DRE to MCE (Mason Corinth Elementary). The change will only result in one effected location.
The Board adjourned into two executive sessions. The first, “KRS 61.810(1)(f)-Discussion or hearing which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee, member, or student without restricting that employee’s, member’s, or student’s right to a public hearing if requested” with a subsequent “motion to acknowledge the Expulsion hearing of student.’ The second “KRS 61.810(1)(f) and KRS 156. 557(6)(C)- for preliminary discussion for the Superintendent’s Summative Evaluation and discussion which might lead to promotion, discipline, or other personnel action of an individual employee.”
The following high school students were presented awards:
Matt Collinsworth, Eli Blair, Delany Newcomb, Quinnin Delgado, Sam Curd, Aaron Monhollen, Brandon Thornberry, Johnathan Cooper, Shelby Goecke, Tammy Ashcraft, Ashlyn House, Katie Mosley, Tucker Ammerman, Remi Hutchison, Liza Simpson, Aiden Palmer, Emmaleigh Unroe, Maddie Cavins, Daniel Drysten, Kaitlynn Good, Madison Hudson, Kendall Mullins, Amberleigh Mynhier, Amelia Kearnes, Madison Justice, Gracie Blake, Charleigh Taylor, Amanda Cook, Roselyn Bass, Boston Traylor, Kelsey Collins, AJ Robinson, Haylee Rigney, Jackson Traylor, Abigail Jansen, Keaton Connelly, Hunter Lilly, Jordan Schagne, Ian McComas, Emersyn Handy, Zoe Chaney, Sara Moorman, Emma Ray, Piper Bowen, Rebecca Baur, Gracey Coghill, Skylar Menefee, Shelby Saner, Massey Woodyard, Evie Lee, Lailah Whitton, Brizeida Aguazul, Ella Lee, Maddison Utter, Cori Finch, Haley Finch, Summer Smith, Phoenix Button, Hannah Herrmann, Gracee Hutchison, Colton Kinkelo, Drake Lancaster, Megan Million, Savannah Webb, Lydia Wilson, Alex Zepahua
The following middle school students were presented awards:
Seraphina Davis, Karina Taylor, Cassidee Jackson, Austin Bressler, Matthew Meagher, Alyssa Collins, Jayden Swope, Kaylee Muse, Rylie Helton, Abigail Hargan, Jeorjia Phillips, Vincent Bressler, Alexander Lanter, Josh Roberts, Emily Phillips, Trey Mercer, Lucas Gokey, Wyatt Rodgers
The following elementary school students were presented awards:
Logan Tutorow, William Harrison, Tonja Alley, Cailean Brewer, Carson Brooks, Olivia Butler, Jaxton Fleming, Mason Gilbert, Harris James, Kylie Leek, Hunter Mynhier, Saydy Riley, Izzy Ruth, Crew Walters.
