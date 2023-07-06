Morgan Shipp, who just graduated from Williamstown Independent High School in May, was selected the winner of the FFA State Star Award for Agribusiness.
Her business, Washrack Equine Laundry Service, not only washes but mends horse blankets. She also offers waterproofing for blankets and riding tack.
The enterprise was started about 20 years ago by her mother, Melissa Shipp. After the death of Morgan’s father, Michael B. Shipp, however, the business sort of fell by the wayside.
Morgan decided to revitalize it four years ago as a way to make money. During her freshman year, the business became her ongoing project for the Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE). SAE might best by understood as an experiential, work-based program based in an educational setting but lived out in the real world.
At the beginning of her sophomore year, her focus on the project took her through regional and state competition all the way to nationals, where she finished in the top seven
She continued to build her business, and during her senior year, she aimed for the stars, so to speak, and applied for the State Degree. The FFA Star program rewards outstanding achievement at both state and national levels.
Morgan credits WIS FFA teacher Katie Elder and former ag advisor Matthew Price with helping her enter her Star and eventually achieve her goal of winning. Price helped her make her agribusiness more competitive for SAE and helped her enter her Star. Elder brought in people from the state FFA association to help practice the interview portion of the competition and critique her project.
Winning the Kentucky State Star Award had been a dream of Morgan’s for a long time; her grandfather won State Star Farmer, giving the accolade special significance for her.
The Kentucky FFA Association describes her work in their Good News Newletter: “The business requires strong communication skills and careful record keeping to ensure customers are billed correctly. A reputation for quality work and good customer service have helped Morgan grow her business over the past four years. She continues to look for additional services that she can provide as part of her business.”
Morgan says she does about 85% of the work for Washrack Equine Laundry Services. Asked to estimate how many hours per week she puts in for the Washrack, she says, “Let me get a calculator.” Eventually she comes up with a whopping 70-75 hours.
While she has local customers, her business reaches far beyond the borders of Grant County. “We do a lot of farms up in Lexington, Paris, Bourbon County...and Keeneland and Turfway.” She also has customers in Indiana and Ohio.
She wants to continue to compete and over the next three years hopes to achieve FFA’s highest degree, the American Degree. To do that, though, she needs to add to her business.
To that end, she is thinking about creating a patio on which to stretch the gear for waterproofing. She also wants to expand and open a place in another state or to begin a mobile service.
Morgan speaks knowledgeably and with confidence in her future, and it’s difficult to imagine anything but continued success for this exceptional young businesswoman.
