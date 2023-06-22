By Deborah Lucas Angel
With school out and summer beginning, Grant County Schools’ construction projects are moving into the active phase. At the regular meeting on June 12, the Grant County Board of Education (GCBOE) heard updates as well as formalized the 2022-23 evaluation of Superintendent Matt Morgan.
According to the Kentucky School Boards Association’s (KSBA) Superintendent Evaluation booklet, “Kentucky law requires school boards to annually evaluate and document their superintendent’s performance. A 2010 state law, KRS 156.557, requires Kentucky school boards to perform and document a summative (final) evaluation of the district superintendent annually.”
The statute further states evaluations “shall be conducted in a closed session. The final, or summative, evaluation must be in writing, discussed and adopted in an open meeting of the board, reflected in board meeting minutes and made available to the public upon request.”
The Grant County Board chose evaluations ranked as best to worst: “Exemplary, Accomplished, Developing, Improvement Required.”
Board Chairperson Lisa L. Smith read the evaluation results and explained from the report “the evaluation focuses on the KSBA “seven standards of performance as well as goals for the district agreed on by the board and Mr. Morgan.” The seven standards of performance are defined as: “strategic, instructional, cultural, human resource, managerial, collaborative and influential leadership.”
She said GCBOE gave Morgan “a rating of exemplary in the area of managerial leadership due to his strategic planning on the best way to spend our COVID ESSER funds. (ESSER is Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, a federal program administered by the Department of Education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. ESSER provides emergency financial assistance to public school districts).
In the standards of strategic, instructional, cultural, human resource, collaborative and influential leadership, the board rated Morgan’s performance as accomplished.” This rating extends to “finding ways to try to retain staff for our district.” As well, they have worked together to “increase salaries for many staff positions to help with staff retention.”
She continued, “Another major goal that was able to happen this year, in part to Mr. Morgan and his financial savvy, was to finally have lights installed at the Grant Co High School’s baseball and softball fields.”
She ended the evaluation report, reading “The board will be working with Superintendent Morgan over the next several weeks to develop goals for our district for the 2023-24 year. We look forward to working together to make our school district successful.”
Ehmet Hayes of REH&A Architects provided updates on construction activities and discussed the cost of a “band/repel tower” for the new area of the school. However, he said costs for this type unit would be prohibitive. It would be cheaper to build separate structures.
The repel tower is for the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC). Described on the JROTC website as “one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world. The National Defense Act of 1916 established organized JROTC programs at public and private educational institutions. In 1964, Congress expanded the program to all military services and changed from active duty to shared support from the services and schools. As congressionally mandated by Title 10 United States Code, Section 2031, each military service must have a JROTC program to “instill in students in United States secondary educational institutions the values of citizenship, service to the United States, and personal responsibility and a sense of accomplishment.”
Hayes related that work will begin within the next two weeks on various projects, including Dry Ridge Elementary upgrades/additions and Grant County Middle School. He said work will be around $600,000, less the tower costs.
Director of Operations Scott Shipp discussed updates on the following construction and maintenance issues:
· The Sherman Elementary roof should be done in three to four days.
· Mason Corinth Elementary School’s sewer project is moving along. Water and road work permits have been submitted. Logan Murphy saved funds by moving lines 0.8 miles closer on plans. Thousands of dollars were saved by maintenance personnel doing work on moving sewer lines. The City of Williamstown also helped.
· The greenhouse roof is done, and new covering will be finished next week.
· Staff workout rooms at Dry Ridge Elementary and Grant County High School
In addition, painting is occurring. Rubber floor is in, and equipment is coming in next week.
The board conducted the following:
· First reading updates for “the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) policy/procedures done each spring once the policy/procedures are initially passed.”
· Approval of “Emergency Reading of Policy 08.23/Harmful to Minors Complaint Resolution Process” which is defined thusly: “Senate Bill 5 creates a new section of KRS 158 to require the board to adopt a complaint resolution policy for parents or guardians alleging that material, a program, or an event that is ‘harmful to minors’ has been provided or is currently available to their student enrolled in the district. Financial implications: time spent investigating, responding to appeals, cost of newspaper advertisement regarding final outcome.” This was approved at the current meeting due to July 1 timeline.
· Approved Policy 08.11311/Early Graduation (requirements) (EGP) due to the July 1 timeline.
· Second reading of Board Policy 09.423-Use of Alcohol, Drugs and Other Prohibited Substances.” This will be included in the student handbook for the fall term.
The board discussed summer school classes in grade and middle schools. The high school will not have summer classes as they conducted Saturday classes throughout the year.
The next meeting will be on July 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Grant County Board of Education, 820 Arnie Risen Boulevard, Williamstown. There will not be a work session in July. For more information, call 859-824-3323.
