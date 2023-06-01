A grandfather whose granddaughter was bitten by a monkey is looking for some answers.
According to Bill Price, his 14-year-old granddaughter was petting the animal in the Price Road home of her babysitter, Jeannie Wilson, 58, when the monkey turned on her.
While she was petting it, the small primate, a marmoset, bit her on the finger. Price said the incident occurred about three weeks ago in late April.
Price alleges that Wilson convinced the girl to tell Price the monkey had a heart attack and died after biting her. First his granddaughter told him the monkey was in Wilson’s freezer, and then she reported it was in the closet. She finally told him the truth.
The monkey was very much alive.
According to Price, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife attempts have been made to get the primate from Wilson for six years. After receiving a tip and securing a search warrant, authorities seized the marmoset on May 19.
Justin Pittman of the Pendleton County Health Center said that the bite was not initially reported. Wild animals can transmit infectious diseases to humans, so if the girl had been treated by a physician for the bite, the doctor’s office would have been required by state law to report it. Since the health center only learned of the bite last week, Pittman assumes the bite was not seen by a doctor.
To determine whether the girl needed treatment for rabies, the marmoset was euthanized. Testing for rabies can only be definitively done by examining brain tissue. The animal tested negative for the disease.
Price says his granddaughter’s wound has physically healed but that she is still traumatized by the event.
During her arraignment in Pendleton County District Court on Tuesday, May 23, Wilson entered a not guilty plea to her charges. She faces one count of propagation and holding wildlife without a permit.
