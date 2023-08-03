Trending Now
Gov. Beshear secures largest budget surplus, rainy day fund and most jobs filled in state history
Baby and Toddler Shows kick off a week of pageants at the fair
Grant County Sheriff's Department report
Adult, juvenile arrested for throwing rocks off overpass suspected in park vandalism
Crittenden armwrestler prepares to take on the world in Kuala Lumpur
