On Monday, July 24 Grant County gained a new queen, but for a while it looked like the Miss Grant County pageant might not go off as planned. What had been a hot, muggy afternoon turned into a cool, angry evening. Around 6:45, the sky grew black and lightning streaked the sky.
As the wind kicked up, a vase crashed to the stage. Spectators who had already gathered for the pageant were invited onto the stage to take shelter as organizers scrambled to move speakers, microphones, and other vulnerable electronics out of harm’s way. Plans were hastily formed to have the young women compete while sharing the stage with the audience.
The apron of the stage filled with family members in sports chairs, and pageant officials gave contestants hurried instructions about how to navigate the diminished performance space.
Fortunately, the rain fell straight down for a few minutes and cleared up. People managed to remain mostly dry, the temperature dropped into the low 70s (some people wrapped up in jackets and blankets), and the show went off precisely on time. Kentucky weather!
