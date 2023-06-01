Mayor Mark Christopher held Williamstown’s first ‘Mother’s Day Tea Party’ at Williamstown Jr/Sr High on May 11. The tea party featured various activities such as a tea making presentation, a silent auction, contests, and refreshments.
Christopher had first heard of the idea for a Mother’s Day event over the radio.
“Years ago, I heard a commercial on the local radio station 106.7 talking about a Mother’s Day tea party in Gallatin County,” he explained.
“I decided to take my mother there for Mother’s Day. And every year I thought, ‘One day I’m going to host a Mother’s Day tea party in Williamstown for my mom and all the other amazing moms in our city,’ and now that I am the mayor that was one of the first things I started working on when I took office.”
The silent auction was supported by local businesses, such as Sweet Marcella’s, Heritage Bank, Grant County Tourism, and the city of Williamstown.
“We went to a few different local businesses and asked if they would be interested in donating to the silent auction,” said Christopher. “The idea behind the silent auction was to raise money for us to make a donation to the high school for allowing us to use their cafeteria to host the event.”
Carrie Coleman, the director of Grant County Parks and Recreation, had been approached by the mayor to help with this event.
“The mayor had contacted me years ago in my old role and wanted to do this then; it just didn’t happen,” she said. “So, we get to partner up and do it together now.”
Junior Nicoleta Iurcu, a foreign exchange student from Moldova, enjoyed having time to spend with her host mom, she said.
“I’m so glad I had the opportunity to be a part of this event, because it offered me the chance to spend time with my mom and have fun with other people from our community,” Iurcu said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.