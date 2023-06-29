On June 17 downtown Owenton was filled with classic cars and trucks June 17 as the community celebrated Mayberry Day, a tribute to the classic TV series, “Andy Griffith.”
Enthusiasts came from as far away as Lexington, Shelbyville and Kenton County, bringing their classic vehicles to town.
More than100 classic cars and trucks lined the streets. The courthouse yard had vendors selling their wares, including leather goods. Ginny Miller was there offering her crocheted crafts for sale. The kids had bouncy houses to keep them entertained.
It was a good weekend for the shops around town. Laura Dorton from Luve’s reported she had customers from Texas and Wisconsin on Friday. The Blue Bird Diner (AKA Family Billiards) was busy. Snappy Lunch (AKA Carpenters Lane Coffee) had a line of people ordering their barbeque sandwiches. Waverly Malt & Hop (AKA Backward Saddles) sold ice cream.
All the businesses in town had new Mayberry-based names. One was Walker’s Drugs and another Mort’s Clothing, making visitors feel like they were in downtown Mayberry. The Historical Society Museum began the spooky Rimshaw House.
Aunt Bee and Juanita, waitress from the diner, showed up for the contest for look-a-likes. There were baking contests and people brought their version of Aunt Bee’s pickles.
Patrick Kennedy of Kay’s Branch near Monterey got a free piece of pie for being a judge. His comment was “What a beautiful day. I had no idea there was going to be this many nice cars.” He gave the credit to Richard Greene for organizing and putting the show on.
Scotty Beverly of Owenton had his 2005 Chevy Avalanche at the show. He commented, “It is not how many miles you get per gallon; it is how many ‘smiles’ you get per gallon.”
Mike Hearn of Poplar Grove had a 1966 Chevy C10 he and his dad Billy had restored. The special feature of his truck was the bed, which is lined with wood from reclaimed old Owen Electric poles.
It would not be Mayberry Day without music. The DJ, Kevin Luther, played the theme song and other music from the day. It could not have been Mayberry without The Darling Boys, (AKA “No Tools Loaned”) from Monterey. The Darling Boys brought Mayberry to life.
It was a day that brought hundreds of people to downtown Owenton to explore the shoppes and restaurants. The credit goes to Richard Greene for keeping this event going since 2014.
