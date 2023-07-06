If you left town, would it matter to anyone?
I spent a lot of time this week talking to Ken Stone and interviewing those with whom he’s worked closely over the years. Ken Stone was the publisher of the Grant County News from 1988 to 2014; he worked actively with the Kiwanis and the Grant County Historical Society; he provided art opportunities for those living in personal care homes and nursing homes; and he continues to work with individuals who have special needs. These things just scratch the surface of his service.
Now he is leaving town, and he is going to be missed.
His remarkable impact on Grant County is all the more remarkable because he’s not a native—not of Grant County or even Kentucky.
He just showed up about 35 years ago and went straight to work trying to improve life for everyone—struggling business owners, children, the hungry, the forgotten, dogs.
Any one of Ken Stone’s many “causes” is enough for most people to tackle. Stone embraced them all.
And with his departure, it’s going to be interesting to see who steps into his shoes.
Will it be Karley Luber and Michelle Jenkins, who one day this spring decided to start a community market at the fairgrounds and did it—impressively? If you missed the first one, you’ll get another chance on July 8...or Aug. 9 or Sept. 23 or Oct. 21, because the first market day knocked it out of the park.
Will it be Colton Simpson, who is a 9th generation Grant Countian with a penchant for community service? He already serves as Deputy Judge/Executive and Historical Society President. And he plays a mean banjo.
Will it be Joe Montgomery, whose heart for veterans resulted in the building of the brand new Patriots Landing facility with it’s bright, roomy woodworking shop and a healing space for veterans and their families?
Will it be any one of the many scout leaders, rec league coaches, animal shelter volunteers, Free Kitchen workers, or civic leaders who’ve stepped up to fill a need?
In the short time I’ve worked for the Grant County News, I’ve met so many individuals who want to make a difference in someone’s life, who commit to solving a problem, or who have a vision for what could be.
What’s your vision?
Brenda Wilson, who works tirelessly to improve the lives of animals, might see a Grant County where no dog or cat is homeless and unloved.
Darryl Hearn, who is committed to solving the problem of broken glass at Williamstown Lake, might see a Grant County where children can run barefoot and dogs are in no danger of cutting their paws.
No one person can solve all the problems—though Ken Stone has certainly tried—but everyone can do something.
Presbyterian minister and American author Frederich Buechner once observed, “Your vocation in life is where your greatest joy meets the world’s greatest need.”
Find your joy. Fulfill a need. Make sure you’ll be missed.
