On Tuesday, June 20th, the Florence Y’alls are hosting their popular Lil’ Yallers Night, where children and families can run the bases before the game. Best of all, tickets are only $2 each! Along with $2 tickets, there will be $2 concession deals on soft drinks, hot dogs, popcorn, and soft serve. Tickets will be available at the Grant County Public Library starting June 3rd at the Summer Reading Program kickoff, and any time during regular library hours.
“The Y’alls gave us a few dates to choose from, and Lil’ Yallers night for $2 a ticket seemed perfect for what the library will be doing with the money raised,” said library director Pat Goodman.
All profits from the ticket sales for the June 20th game will go to the Grant County Public Library and Williamstown Woman’s Club’s upcoming New Parent Bag project. The library will begin handing out New Parent Bags this Fall, and will be made available to all Grant County parents who have recently had a child. Each New Parent Bag will be filled with board books, parent resources, teethers, and more.
Lil’ Yallers gametime is at 6:30pm, but get there early if you want a chance to run the bases.
Only tickets sold at the library will go to help fund the New Parents Bag.
