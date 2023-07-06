Over the last three years, the Grant County Public Library has passed out over 1,000 brand new high quality T-shirts to children ages 10 and under who sign up for the library’s Summer Reading Program. This year’s T-shirt features an adorable scene of a lion and a mouse reading together based off an old Aesop’s fable. What may not be widely known is that all of the t-shirts have been printed right here in Grant County at Shirt and Stuff Happens in Dry Ridge.
“Shirt and Stuff Happens has been making our staff uniforms for years,” said Assistant Director. Angie Gabbard. “So when we first planned to give out free tees to help market our Summer Reading Program, (owner) Debbie was the first person we called.”
Previous years have featured narwals leaping from the pages of an open book and another interpretation of two well-known Aesop characters, the tortoise and the hare, reading together. What will be on next year’s t-shirt is already in the works. Whatever it turns out to be, it’s a given that the county will once again be filled with many happy children.
The library’s Summer Reading Program begins its second half of the Summer in July. A calendar of events can be found at www.grantlib.org or in multiple locations at the library.
