A host of bills passed during the legislative session earlier this year took effect yesterday (June 29), among them the legalization of medical marijuana, sports wagering at horse racing tracks and the phase out of the bourbon barrel tax.
Lawmakers also passed a ban on gray machines and a battalion of bills on public schools, some of which spurred intense deliberations.
That includes Senate Bill 150, which focuses on health services and school policies related to gender and human sexuality. Among many provisions, the legislation bans puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries for transgender minors.
SB 150 also calls for greater parental communication and consent on how schools approach gender and sexuality with students. It prohibits instruction on human sexuality in elementary school and requires written parental consent for teaching the subject in later grades. Other instruction on exploring gender identity or sexual orientation is not allowed at any grade level. Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed the bill, but lawmakers overrode the veto.
Republican state Rep. Felicia Rabourn, who district includes Trimble, Carroll and Owen counties, voted yes.
State senators Gex Williams (Owen and Carroll counties) and Lindsey Tichnor (Trimble County), voted yes.
Here are other bills that are now in effect:
Bourbon barrel tax
House Bill 5, phases out over a 20-year period the property taxes on distilled spirts that are warehoused in Kentucky. The taxes are paid to state and local taxing districts, and the bill includes some protections for public schools and local governments that use the revenue.
Rabourn voted against the bill. Tichenor and Williams voted yes.
Federal firearms bans
House Bill 153 prohibits state and local law enforcement agencies and other public officials from enforcing any federal firearm bans or regulations enacted after Jan. 1, 2021. Violators could be charged with a misdemeanor and face termination from their job. HB 153 became law following its passage without the governor’s signature.
Rabourn, Tichenor and Williams each voted yes.
Medical marijuana
Senate Bill 47 establishes a framework for the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services to oversee and regulate a medicinal cannabis program, starting in January 2025. That includes special permits and licenses for cultivators, prescribers and dispensaries.
SB 47 allows cannabis use for those suffering with cancer, chronic and other types of pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, muscle spasms, chronic nausea or post-traumatic stress disorder. Patients who are over 21 could vape the substance, but smoking would remain illegal.
Rabourn, Tichenor and Williams each voted yes.
Gray machines
House Bill 594 clarifies that certain gambling machines, often called “gray machines” or “skill games,” are illegal in Kentucky. The devices are called gray machines because they have operated in gray area in the state’s gambling laws while growing more prevalent at gas stations and convenience stores over the past two years. Anyone who manages or owns the machines would be subject to a $25,000 fine per device.
Rabourn voted no. Tichenor and Williams voted yes.
Public employee payroll deductions
Senate Bill 7 will cease most automatic payroll deductions that public employees might use for paying union dues or dues to other organizations. The governor vetoed this bill, but lawmakers overrode the veto.
Rabourn, Tichenor and Williams each voted yes.
Religious freedom in schools
House Bill 547 codifies religious freedoms for public school teachers, faculty and staff, including the right to engage in religious expression and prayer during breaks and to display religious items in personal spaces. The governor signed this bill into law.
Rabourn, Tichenor and Williams each voted yes.
School materials
Senate Bill 5 calls on local school boards to create a process for reviewing and resolving parental objections over sexually explicit materials in public schools. This bill became law without the governor’s signature.
Rabourn, Tichenor and Williams each voted yes.
TikTok Ban: Senate Bill 20 bans nearly all employees in the state executive and legislative branches from using the social media app TikTok on government-owned networks and devices. The app — owned by the Chinese company ByteDance — is considered a threat to the state’s data security.
Rabourn, Tichenor and Williams each voted yes.
