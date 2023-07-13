Studies have shown babies and children laugh hundreds of times a day. Adults, on the other hand, often barely make it to double digits. Even joyful people can feel weighed down by the pressures and heartaches of life.
Jesus said whoever humbles himself like a little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven (Matthew 18:4). Maybe it’s time to turn your troubles over to God and become more like a child — full of joy and laughter. Here are five things the Bible says about laughing, along with a few ways to bring out your inner child.
1. Take Time to Laugh
Ecclesiastes 3:1, 4, ESV — “For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven: a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance.”
You do not have to live long before you realize life isn’t one big laugh. It’s filled with difficult trials. Even so, the Bible declares there is “a time to laugh.” Can you incorporate more laughter into your life? Thy this: talk to a friend with a good sense of humor, retell a funny story from the past, or play a practical joke on a good friend or family member. Need other ideas? Spending time around children or pets is typically a surefire way to ramp up the laughter.
2. Share Joy
Proverbs 17:22, ESV — “A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.”
Don’t keep that joy to yourself; share the “good medicine” of a joyful heart with others. Have you brought joy or laughter to someone today? If not, think of a way you can make one person laugh. It’ll bring joy to both of your hearts.
3. Lighten Your Load
Luke 6:21b, ESV — “Blessed are you who weep now, for you shall laugh.”
Have you ever been so sad that you thought you would never laugh again? If you are a Christian, you are blessed to be part of the Kingdom of God. The God of the universe can bring you comfort and inner peace even as you struggle with a heavy heart.
Being “blessed” is about experiencing hope and joy regardless of circumstances. King David once wrote about it this way: “You have turned for me my mourning into dancing; you have loosed my sackcloth and girded me with gladness” (Psalm 30:11). Feeling burdened today? Ask God to lighten your load.
4. Savor Surprises — And Don’t Be Afraid to Laugh at Yourself
Genesis 21:6-7, ESV — “And Sarah said, ‘God has made laughter for me; everyone who hears will laugh over me.’ And she said, ‘Who would have said to Abraham that Sarah would nurse children? Yet I have borne him a son in his old age.’ ”
Abraham’s wife, Sarah, waited 90 years to become a mother. Thinking there was no way she could provide a family heir herself; she was downright dumbfounded when told she would have a son. She had to laugh out of pure joy.
Often when we look around us there are times when we are pleasantly surprised by God’s timing. It brings a smile to our face and we know God was in the details.
5. Expect Great Things
Psalm 126:2, ESV — “Then our mouth was filled with laughter, and our tongue with shouts of joy; then they said among the nations, ‘The Lord has done great things for them.’ ”
When God led His people out of captivity and brought them back to their homeland, they were so relieved and thankful that they laughed and shouted for joy. After spending 70 years as captives, one of the first things they did was build an altar and worship God.
It can be easy to dwell on things that aren’t going your way, but remember the verse above — God does do great things. Keep an eye out this week for the great things He is doing in your life, then take a moment to thank Him for it.
Faron Franklin is the minister of the Williamstown Christian church at 318 North Main. If you would like to contact him you can do so at (859) 823-2041 or Faron@williamstownchristian.org. He would love to hear from you.
