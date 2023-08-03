Stage Right Musical Theatre Company is now playing “You’re A Good Man ,Charlie Brown.” The show runs through August 5 at the Grant County High School Theatre in Dry Ridge.
“This cast has pulled off an impossibly fun show in record time. I can’t wait for people to see the insane talent on our stage this summer,” Artistic Director John Siedenberg II says, “Bring your Grandma, your kids, your kid’s friends. This really is a family-friendly show; there’s something for everyone!”
The Peanuts gang is all here! You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown brings Charles Shulz’s beloved comic strip to life with the charm, wit, and heart that make Charlie Brown the most lovable blockhead of them all. Join Charlie, Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Sally, and Snoopy through the ups and downs of their lives, featuring toe-tapping music and laughs sure to make your summer!
You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown is an award-winning musical comedy that’s guaranteed to be a hit with audiences of all ages, brought to life like only Stage Right can. There’s still time to catch the last three performances:
August 3 at 7:30 p.m.
August 5th at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at www.Stage RightMTC.org
