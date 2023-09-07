Aug. 28 the Grant County Lady Braves faced off against the Holmes Lady Bulldogs. After a win over Owen County Grant kept their streak alive taking an 8-2 victory Monday night.
Opening strong, the Lady Braves took an early lead. Only five minutes in, Grant earned their first goal with Lily Kaffenberger scoring.
Although the Bulldogs attempted to respond, Maddison Utter made a save for the Lady Braves with Grant building momentum.
Capitalizing on an opportunity on goal Lailah Whitton found the Lady Braves a second goal, making it 2-0 with 32 minutes remaining in the half.
Following a penalty on Holmes, Grant once again found themselves in a position to score, but the shot by Kaydin Helton went just wide, leading to a Holmes counterattack.
Managing to halt the Bulldogs’ attack Utter sent the ball upfield. This eventually resulted in Grant attempting a shot which Holmes’s keeper was able to save.
Just past the 24 minute mark, the Braves attempted a through ball but the defense cleared it. Helton soon won the ball, driving upfield to find Peyton Gosney. A pass from Gosney led to a shot by Kaffenberger that went high.
Continuing to challenge the Bulldogs’ defense, the Lady Braves earned another shot on a pass from Maya Wodraska to center field.
Despite Grant’s struggle to take advantage of several chances to extend their lead, they maintained strong pressure.
Near the end of the half, Holmes managed to strike out and earn a goal with a deflected shot slipping in. The Braves responded, with Kaffenberger scoring off a pass from Whitton moments later, but the Bulldogs fought on. Once again Holmes slipped past Grant’s defense to score. The half ended with the Lady Braves leading 4-2.
Fresh out of halftime Grant started with the ball, attacking deep into Holmes’s half of the pitch. Gosney created space for a shot but the keeper managed to deflect it.
For several minutes play went back and forth. A variety of players managed to get off shots with Gosney, Whitton, Layla Holt, and Addison Hoehn all attempting to break through.
After a foul by Holmes, Grant was able to score with a deflected pass by Wodraska finding Kaffenberger for a goal. Moments later Kaffenberger returned the favor as Wodraska scored one of her own.
Forced on the defensive for a few minutes, Grant eventually was able to counter as Emmerson Walters cleared the ball. The Braves then extended their lead with Gosney once again scoring a goal.
Grant steamed ahead as the clock ticked down, with Peyton Walters scoring the eighth and final goal. The Lady Braves ended the night with a commanding 8-2 win over Holmes.
