Wednesday, May 24 the Grant County Lady Braves softball team faced off against the Oldham County Lady Colonels in the second round of the regional tournament. Following a decisive victory over Trimble in the first round, Grant advanced to play at Oldham at Louisville University where they fell 1-0.
Starting the game, Grant took to the field as Oldham went to bat. Morgan Mink opened the game with a catch in the outfield.
Shortly after, Oldham gained the first base hit only for the Braves to gain a second out thanks to a catch by Kaylee Mullins. On a 3-2 count, Grant managed to shut down the Lady Colonels with Brianna Knochelman striking out the next batter.
Similar to the start of the inning, the Lady Braves opened their at-bat with a fly-out out before gaining their first base. With both Jaylie Vance and Knochelman singling, Grant’s offense began to threaten the Lady Colonels.
Unfortunately, the Lady Braves were cut short with a double play before anyone could score. Another fly-out and a tag out at home made three outs as the inning drew to a close.
Heading into the second inning, the Braves once again held off Oldham, only allowing a single base. Despite an initial walk, Grant stayed strong with two strikeouts and a tag-out by Liza Simpson at third.
In contrast, the Lady Braves’ offense started strong with a double from Alexis Cull. However, a diving catch by Oldham in combination with two force outs kept the game tied at 0-0.
Staring the third inning with a second catch by Vance, the Lady Braves continued to perform well defensively, not allowing a base. Oldham’s turn at bat ended as Knochelman earned her fourth strikeout and Grant forced out a runner at first.
During the bottom of the inning, Grant was unable to create momentum on the attack. After a force out and two catches by the Lady Colonels, the game progressed into the fourth inning.
Both defenses fought hard through the inning, and only two bases were earned between the two teams. Aside from a walk by Grant and a single from Payton Gosney, neither side made progress.
Although the Lady Braves managed to once again only allow a single base in the fifth inning, Oldham drew closer with a runner reaching third before Knochelman struck out two batters to send Grant to the plate.
In the bottom of the inning, the Lady Braves struggled to cover ground with two strikeouts and a fly-out ending their at-bat.
During the sixth inning Oldham finally cracked Grant’s defense with a sacrifice fly and errors that cost the Lady Braves dearly. The Colonels seized a 1-0 lead and would hold it for the remainder of the game.
Despite Grant’s efforts, they couldn’t generate momentum resulting in a tough loss. Although the Braves fought hard, they fell just short as Oldham was able to capitalize on their chance and win the game Wednesday night. This concluded Grant’s season as the three time district champions went 15-12 on the year.
