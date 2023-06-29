With Independence Day just around the corner, I’d like to take a moment to highlight Kentucky’s part in the Revolutionary War the War of 1812 three decades later. It might just make you want to stand a little taller. Kentuckians were said to be “half-horse, half-alligator, and tipped with snapping turtle.”
It’s forgivable to assume that Kentuckians didn’t play much of a part in the War for Independence, stuck out on the far side of the Appalachians from the original 13 colonies as they were. But Kentuckians were “all in” from the start, even though they were so far away from the action that they didn’t even hear about the July 4 signing of the Declaration of Independence until sometime that August. When they got the news, settlers at Boonesborough gathered to hear a reading of the document then built a huge bonfire and celebrated late into the night.
As hard as things were on the frontier, the war with Britain made life increasingly perilous for Kentucky’s settlers struggling for a toehold in the wilderness. Cherokees and Shawnees, already understandably unhappy with white settlements encroaching on their lands, were easily persuaded by the British to conduct devastating raids on stations, forts, and isolated cabins.
At least one British general, Henry Hamilton, was accused of paying money for settlers’ scalps and buying white prisoners. (At one point, Daniel Boone found himself the prisoner of a Shawnee chief named Blackfish. Refusing to sell Boone to Hamilton, Blackfish chose to adopt him into his tribe, an arrangement which lasted until Boone’s escape a few months later.)
By the fall of 1777-referred to by settlers as the “year of the terrible sevens”-seven of Kentucky’s 11 stations had been abandoned. No military help from the east was going to be coming. The only defense was the ability to “fort up,” or take refuge in one of the few established forts. Local militia did the best they could to protect the brave folks who stayed in Kentucky.
According to Boone biographer John Mack Faragher, “From 1775 to 1782, 860 Kentuckians met a violent death, the greatest loss relative to population suffered by any section of the country during the Revolutionary War.” In the 13 original colonies, says Faragher, there were an average of 10 war-related deaths for every 1,000 people. In Kentucky, however, the figure ballooned to more than 70 per 1,000.
In addition, one of the last battles of the war was fought on Kentucky soil just inside the border of what is now Robertson County. The Battle of Blue Licks occurred on August 19, 1782, 10 months after the British surrender at Yorktown. The battle involved a contingent of roughly 50 British Loyalists and 300 Shawnee and Wyandots ambushing a force of 182 Kentucky militia when they advanced, despite a warning from Boone. Between 60 and 70 Kentuckians were killed, including Boone’s son, Israel.
Thirty years later, when the young nation was still struggling to prove itself, we again found ourselves at war against Great Britain. Most of the fighting in that contest was carried out by volunteer companies and groups of militia who lived closest to the action. Much of the war was fought in what was then the northwest--areas around present-day Detroit, Chicago, and Lake Erie.
Kentuckians marched north and participated in many battles, including the Battle of the River Raisin, after which captured Americans prisoners were put under Native American guards and brutally massacred. During the Battle of Lake Erie, the masts of Commodore Oliver Perry’s ships bristled with famed Kentucky long rifles picking off sailors and officers on enemy brigs.
Kentuckians also featured prominently in the Battle of the Thames. The Kentuckians’ charge there--the Forlorn Hope--was one of the most storied events of the entire war. Finally, 2,500 Kentuckians made up a fourth of Jackson’s troops at the Battle of New Orleans.
The upshot of all this? A staggering 64% of all the battle casualties of the War of 1812 were Kentuckians. Let that sink in for a moment.
So as you are shooting off fireworks in the backyard this 4th of July, pause for a moment and think of some of these early Kentuckians, and maybe send up a rocket in remembrance of the Forlorn Hope.
