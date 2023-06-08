Dry Ridge — The Kentucky State Police, Dry Ridge Post, which provides coverage for Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Grant, Pendleton, Bracken, Robertson, Harrison, Nicholas, and Bourbon Counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints throughout the post area. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection (seatbelt adherence), sobriety, insurance, and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at:
http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post6checkpoints/.
Traffic Safety Checkpoints are a valuable tool used to promote the safety and well-being of the public as well as providing police with visibility and interaction with the community. Checkpoints are utilized throughout the Commonwealth to help promote highway safety. Local police and county agencies may also assist the Kentucky State Police in conducting these Traffic Safety Checkpoints. All checkpoints will be set up in accordance with state law and in compliance with Kentucky State Police policy and procedure.
