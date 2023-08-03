In 2020, Michael Collins formed the Kentucky Hickory Autism Foundation. It was formed in honor of his grandson, who has autism. The foundation sponsors local children with special needs in Grant County. Right now, they have five children enrolled in their program.
The idea behind the foundation is to have “community outreach” and to provide an opportunity for the kids “to be able to be with like kids.” He continued, saying it is also a good way for parents to coordinate with like needs.
The foundation builds scholarships for children so that when they are 18, they will be given the monies to go to school, obtain medical assistance, or to provide whatever the individual adult might need.
Additionally, they buy “sensory items” for special needs kids. Collins said they plan to have an event at Piddle Park in Dry Ridge, which he hopes to make into an annual event that will be open to everyone. Some of the equipment at the recently revamped Piddle Park is designed for children with autism and other special needs.
The foundation joined the Grant County Chamber or Commerce this year to expand their name as well as to involve more businesses in their endeavors. He said the local businesses are getting involved.
Collins will also be volunteering for the fair board on different projects to further get the word out about special needs kids and the foundation. In fact, the foundation donated the sign at the entrance to the Grant County Fairgrounds. Collins said he touches it up every year the week before the fair. He said when the grass is cut it “messes up the white” of the sign.
On Thursday of the fair, all five kids in his program will be attending the Sunshine Day, described as providing “a welcoming and accessible environment for individuals, families, and children who have sensory sensitivities and disabilities. Admission will be provided by the sponsors.
