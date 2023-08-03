Kenneth Michael "Snick" Hund, 72

Kenneth Michael “Snick” Hund, a Highland High School and UK alumni, retired Boone County Parks Director, lifelong Grant County youth coach and Midwest Hipster passed away peacefully at home on July 13.
A devoted son, brother, husband, father and adoring grandfather, “Ba Ba” was preceded in death by his father Ernest A. Hund, mother Frances “Fannie” Davis Hund Koher, brother John D. Hund, sister Brooksie L. Hund Penn, and son Michael Ernest Hund.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Renaud Hund; his daughter Carisa Ann Hund Bunten (David Bunten); grand children Cora Hund Bunten, Michael Arthur Hund Bunten, Owen Maxwell Hund Bunten, and his sister, Melody L Snow (Dan Snow).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bluegrass Care Navigators or the National MS Society.
