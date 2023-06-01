KamStrong.

On May 24, Grant County High School students gathered outside the gymnasium to show their love to fellow student Kameron McHolland and his family. After a brief but successful student-led effort, Kameron’s schoolmates presented him and his parents a giant check for $7,000 and prayed over the family.
Kameron, his parents, Shawn and Jenny McHolland, and his brother Luke began a journey in January that no family should have to make. Kameron found a lump. A round of doctor’s visits followed, and he underwent surgery on February 7 to remove it.
“On February 15, we got the call,” said his father.
Kameron was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a soft tissue cancer common in children.
He is being treated at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Shawn McHolland says his scans are clean so far, and he is halfway through his chemotherapy treatments.
As soon as Kameron’s friends in Tribe Time, a 45 minute daily period that allows students to get schoolwork done, learned of his diagnosis, they wanted to help.
Zorianna Pauly, a fellow sophomore and friend, describes him glowingly. “He’s always been that kid that everyone could talk to....He’s the light of the room.”
Pauly said the students’ first idea was to help Kameron get a car. He’d turned 16 not long before and wanted his own set of wheels. That idea didn’t last long, however.
“When we learned how many chemo treatments he would have to have, we wanted them to use it however they needed,” Pauly said.
Chemistry teacher Taylor Cummins helped with “the adult stuff” and the fund-raising began in earnest in March.
“March 29 was the first deposit into the account,” said Cummins. In less than two months, the total topped $7,000 on May 23.
Students sold bracelets with Kameron’s name and “2 Corinthians 4:9” printed on them; they created calendar pages and asked people to “adopt a box”--a date on the calendar--by donating whatever they chose; the culinary class got the idea to make lunches for the teachers to purchase at a “Culinary Cafe.” They also sold cupcakes and chocolate-covered strawberries in school.
Said Pauly, “Everyone kind of jumped in.”
As students gathered outside the gym, Kameron and his parents stood beneath a balloon arch in Grant County’s school colors. His brother stepped up to the microphone wearing a shirt that said, “My Brother’s Fight is My Fight.” He thanked everyone on behalf of the family, including friends who shaved their heads in solidarity.
Of his brother’s treatments, he said, “He’s halfway through: 10 down, 10 more to go.”
He also spoke of Kameron’s growing faith and maturity. “I’m proud of Kameron. I’ve seen him grow and be more independent.”
Senior Coy Goldsberry had the honor of presenting his friend with the distinct giant check.
This was the first day Kameron had been back to school since February, and his smile was wide as friends crowded around him after the ceremony.
His mother related a story about Kameron’s childhood. As a nine-year-old, he got the idea to grow out his hair so that he could donate it in order to benefit someone going through cancer treatment.
Young Kameron struggled with rude comments about his long hair and was mistaken for a girl more than once. He soldiered on, though, and met his goal. Jenny Pauly tells the story, acknowledging the irony that this kind young man is now struggling with cancer himself.
The family’s faith is strong, however, as evidenced by the scripture Luke and his friends chose for the bracelet: “We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.” 2 Corinthians 4:8,9
#KamStrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.