“I know a man in Christ who fourteen years ago—whether in the body I do not know, or whether out of the body I do not know, God knows—such a one was caught up to the third heaven. And I know such a man—whether in the body or out of the body I do not know, God knows—how he was caught up into Paradise and heard inexpressible words, which it is not lawful for a man to utter. Of such a one I will boast; yet of myself I will not boast, except in my infirmities. For though I might desire to boast, I will not be a fool; for I will speak the truth. But I refrain, lest anyone should think of me above what he sees me to be or hears from me.
The Thorn in the Flesh
“And lest I should be exalted above measure by the abundance of the revelations, a thorn in the flesh was given to me, a messenger of Satan to buffet me, lest I be exalted above measure. Concerning this thing I pleaded with the Lord three times that it might depart from me. And He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore, most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses, for Christ’s sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” 2 Corinthians 12:2-10, New King James Version
When living in Western Kentucky we had a radio station that played nothing but the golden oldies of country music. One day, as I was driving down the road listening, a song came on that I had not heard in years. It was Mac Davis singing “O Lord It’s Hard to Be Humble When I’m Perfect in Every Way.”
This song speaks about (or sings about) someone who is very conceited and believes that they are God’s gift to humanity. What a perfect way to roll into the text from 2 Corinthians 12: 2-10 in which the Apostle Paul talks about people of faith being humble.
Brothers and Sisters, the Apostle Paul talks about us boasting through our weaknesses and imperfections. The Apostle Paul states in verse seven: “Therefore, in order to keep me from becoming conceited, I was given a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me.”
The Apostle Paul is trying to tell us that those who boast and brag are not doing the true ministry of God, and that a thorn will be sent to throw a person’s conceitedness off the cliff. The gift of imperfectness is in the fact that we serve a God who loves us so much that his strength is sent to us during our lowest moments.
Brothers and Sisters, my prayer for all of us this week is that we will listen to the following words of Christ: “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.”
Beloved, be strong in your faith and in the fact that we are not perfect; only God is. We can take strength in the fact that God sent his Son to die for “we imperfect beings that are weak.” God loves us so much that his strength is manifested to us when we are at our lowest and in our deepest darkest places.
So, as we go forth, maybe we should change the words of the song to: “O Lord it’s a blessing to be humble and know that God is perfect in every way.” Being humble is more important than being wise, because God doesn’t need a proud mouth that speaks much, but a kind heart that listens.
