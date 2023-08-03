The helicopters that landed in Williamstown are flown by the AAHF, which is a nonprofit organization located in Hampton, GA. Their website describes them as telling “the U.S. Army Aviation Story by hosting and participating in the Aircraft and Museum Tours, School Programs, Air Shows and other public events across the country. AAHF acquires, restores and maintains historic vintage flying aircraft representing Army Aviation during Vietnam and the Cold War. Honoring the men and women who have served in the U.S. Military and Army Aviation, our “Sky Soldiers” along with dedicated volunteers conduct patriotic flying presentations, public helicopter rides, educational presentation and more.”
The UH-N1, commonly referred to as “Huey” was first used in 1956. Its name came from its designation of HU-1, though originally it was named “Iroquois.”
Huey’s are still in use today, both domestically in civilian service and by some foreign military. The light-lift utility helicopter is expected to remain in use for 50 more years.
With a crew of three (pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer), the Huey is capable of flight in instrument and nighttime conditions. Configured for passengers, the workhorse can hold up to 13. When used for medical evacuation, it can handled up to six litters. The machine was manufactured by Bell Helicopter/Textron Inc..
