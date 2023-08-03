The Holy Donuts of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Burlington, have been a staple at the Grant County Fair for around 35 years. According to Ray Rechtin with the Knights of Columbus, in 1967 the organization’s new council was trying to raise money. Member Sonny Acree owned a bakery and suggested making donuts.
Starting in a small booth with a hand-cranked donut maker, the Holy Donuts were born. At the 2023 Grant County Fair, the Holy Donuts trailer is the fourth, if not fifth, trailer in use. The donuts are so popular, some folks won’t go to the fair if there aren’t any donuts being sold.
On Monday this year, the grumbling was palatable when folks realized the Holy Donut truck closed early. Frustrations were assuaged when operations were resumed on Tuesday!
