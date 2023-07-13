On July 9, 1938, Kentucky State Senator and Senate Majority Leader Alben Barkley gave a long-awaited address in front of the construction of the new Grant County Courthouse. Just a few months prior, Barkley was slated to speak at the Laying of the Cornerstone Ceremony during the construction but had wired just a few days before that he was unable to attend.
During his absence in April, Barkley’s political opponent, A.B. “Happy” Chandler, gave an address and “only gave a crack or two” at Barkley’s expense — both men were gearing up for the election to the United States Senate.
Barkley made good on his promise to reschedule his trip to Grant County, in which he coincidently spoke the same day that a new Chevrolet was going to be given away in downtown Williamstown.
Later that year, Alben W. Barkley defeated “Happy” Chandler in the race for U.S. Senate, but both men would go on to have very successful political careers. Barkley would later become the 35th Vice President of the United States, and Chandler later became the 44th and 49th governor of the State of Kentucky.
